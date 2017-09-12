‘IT’ clown spotted in an empty movie hall; Twitterati freak out

What would you do if you entered the cinema theatre and saw a clown sitting all by himself? (Source: @HG_Hohbes/ Twitter) What would you do if you entered the cinema theatre and saw a clown sitting all by himself? (Source:Twitter)

Based on the 1986 horror novel by Stephen King, IT hit movie screens and made box office history. The spooky film has been giving a spine-tingling experience to movie-goers and has created quite a buzz on social media. And if the film wasn’t enough to terrify people, an eerie incident that took place in a theatre in the UK has left Twitterati scared stiff. A man named Chris, whose Twitter handle is @HG_Hohbes, posted about an encounter in an empty movie hall. “Went to see IT, I’m first in the screen and this f*****g guy’s just sitting there,” he tweeted along with a picture of someone dressed up like the clown, Pennywise.

That was not all, he shared yet another picture of the clown standing with a balloon in his hand and captioned it: “Now he’s wandering around.” His tweets soon went viral with almost 300,000 likes and 100,000 retweets, at the time of writing. “Had a chat to (sic) him, he’s actually alright,” he then wrote in another tweet.

Check out his post here.

Went to see IT, I’m first in the screen and this fucking guy’s just sitting there. pic.twitter.com/b3oatLGdrs — Chris (@HG_Hohbes) September 8, 2017

No sooner had he posted it, a string of replies were hurled back at him. While some tried to find humour in it, others marvelled at the fact that he was still alive. “Chris it’s been 2 hours are you still alive,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “I would totally sit next to him! Then again, I’m not scared of clowns. Would’ve even shared a big popcorn with him.”

Some of them started sharing their own tales. “A CLOWN WALKED INTO MY CINEMA WHILE WATCHING IT AND I SWEAR TO GOD I NEARLY DIED,” one Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at some reactions on the networking website here.

Chris it’s been 2 hours are you still alive — Ben Brooks (@BenBeeeeee) September 8, 2017

I’m curious to know if it was just you and the clown the whole time or if there were more people because that would be incredibly creepy. — Raúl (Ραούλ) (@luar_ziur) September 9, 2017

I would have had to leave. 😰 I can’t handle it! — Amber MacCready (@AmberFrmThVault) September 9, 2017

👀 I would have stared him down and see if he tried anything before a fight happened — Legendary CV (@josephmcday13) September 9, 2017

I would totally sit next to him! Then again, I’m not scared of clowns. Would’ve even shared a big popcorn with him. 🍿🤡 — Amanda’s Camelot (@AmandasCamelot) September 9, 2017

I think fans are just doing it. People dressed up as clowns in kansas city theaters too. — Bonnie Willis (@Bonnie_boo01) September 9, 2017

Lol he couldn’t stop and get a helium balloon so he put it on a stick? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lm50uDSTUb — aDM (@aDM_Salsa) September 9, 2017

Props to my cinema for having a clown run around the room before the #IT movie started to drive people nuts 😂🤡 Great film, would recommend — Terry Isit (@TerryIsit) September 8, 2017

A CLOWN WALKED INTO MY CINEMA WHILE WATCHING IT AND I SWEAR TO GOD I NEARLY DIED — Tyla Molloy (@tylamolloy) September 9, 2017

Went to see IT, sure didn’t the cinema staff think it would be class to put a clown outside fuckin never jumped so much in me life — Anna Schiko (@annaschiko1) September 8, 2017

This is my cinema! His name is Jordan and I did his makeup yesterday ☺ pic.twitter.com/kbbdUKTZBI — hannah ♏️ (@_scorpiho) September 9, 2017

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

