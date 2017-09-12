Only in Express

‘IT’ clown spotted in an empty movie hall; Twitterati freak out

An eerie incident involving a creepy clown in a theatre in the UK during the screening of IT (a horror flick based on a novel by Stephen King) has left Twitterati completely spooked out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2017 9:09 pm
it, it clown, pennywise, horror clown, scary clown, pennywise clown, pennywise scary movie, it stephen king, it movie, it movie theatre, indian express, indian express news What would you do if you entered the cinema theatre and saw a clown sitting all by himself? (Source: @HG_Hohbes/Twitter)
Based on the 1986 horror novel by Stephen King, IT hit movie screens and made box office history. The spooky film has been giving a spine-tingling experience to movie-goers and has created quite a buzz on social media. And if the film wasn’t enough to terrify people, an eerie incident that took place in a theatre in the UK has left Twitterati scared stiff. A man named Chris, whose Twitter handle is @HG_Hohbes, posted about an encounter in an empty movie hall. “Went to see IT, I’m first in the screen and this f*****g guy’s just sitting there,” he tweeted along with a picture of someone dressed up like the clown, Pennywise.

That was not all, he shared yet another picture of the clown standing with a balloon in his hand and captioned it: “Now he’s wandering around.” His tweets soon went viral with almost 300,000 likes and 100,000 retweets, at the time of writing. “Had a chat to (sic) him, he’s actually alright,” he then wrote in another tweet.

Check out his post here.

No sooner had he posted it, a string of replies were hurled back at him. While some tried to find humour in it, others marvelled at the fact that he was still alive. “Chris it’s been 2 hours are you still alive,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “I would totally sit next to him! Then again, I’m not scared of clowns. Would’ve even shared a big popcorn with him.”

Some of them started sharing their own tales. “A CLOWN WALKED INTO MY CINEMA WHILE WATCHING IT AND I SWEAR TO GOD I NEARLY DIED,” one Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at some reactions on the networking website here.

What are your thoughts after looking at the picture? Tell us in the comments below.

