Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Breaking News

The Internet is filled with ‘Is this a pigeon?’ meme and they are way too real

A new meme called "Is this a pigeon?" has caught the attention of people on social media and they are using it to voice their anguish, sorrow and most importantly confusion. It has been taken from the third episode of the anime The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2018 5:52:06 pm
is this a pigeon meme, funny memes, is this a pigeon meme on internet, funny is this a pigeon meme, indian express, indian express news Do you have a favourite ‘Is this a pigeon’ meme? (Source: sadqueer4life/Twitter)
Related News

It is well-known that there is not stopping the meme-makers on the Internet if they decided to turn an absolutely normal seeming picture into laugh-generating content. It is then no surprise that a new picture”Is this a pigeon?” was not spared either. The picture has caught the attention of people on social media and this time, instead of making hilarious memes out of it, the Netizens have gone far too deep. They are using it now to voice their anguish, sorrow and most importantly, confusion using the picture and obviously, by giving it different contexts. Taken from the third episode of the anime The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird, the scene is that of an alien android Yutaro Katori under the ‘disguise’ of a man. However, he is proved wrong as he mistakes a butterfly for a pigeon.

Watch the video here.

Although it first premiered in 1992, it has resurfaced and how. Clearly, people on the Internet forget nothing. And soon the dazed expression of the protagonist has led to a plethora of memes, linking to different situations. The meme has now become a prototype for people who have no clue what is happening. From existential crisis, puberty, friendship to loneliness, there is a “Is this a pigeon” meme for every situation. Do not believe us? Well, read the tweets and find out for yourself.

Read the tweets here.

The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird was created by Takara and Sunrise and was directed by Katsuyoshi Yatabe.  This is the second series in the long-running Brave metaseries. The way it has come back is bound to reflect on its popularity.

Which meme describes your confusion? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now