10 years of Iron Man: Netizens recall how Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark became their ‘favourite superhero’

If you are a superhero buff, you can’t have missed the story of Tony Stark — the self-proclaimed genius, playboy and philanthropist. While most fans love actor Robert Downey Jr as the stylish billionaire, a few dislike him for being a proud braggart. Ten years ago, this day when Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released their first superhero movie – Iron Man, most movie lovers didn’t expect it to turn into such a huge franchise.

After his initial introduction in the movie, fans saw Stark at his most vulnerable side with hardly any hero-like quality and most viewers wondered how the man could turn into a superhero. But, the way he built a masterpiece inside his cave in just one week and turned it into a major success story paved an incredible journey for Iron Man — to fight against evil forces and save the world.

As the first superhero movie of Marvel comics completes 10 years, Netizens can’t keep calm on social media. Twitter has been buzzing with tweets wherein people have revealed their first feeling after watching Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2008. “It’s so crazy that it’s been 10 years since iron man came out. I remember being 8 and going opening weekend to the theatre down the street (which isn’t there anymore) like…wow,” one of them tweeted.

10 years ago today,

a man said three words.

the movie that started a legacy. I AM #IronMan pic.twitter.com/5Nvb39i35J — nate (@nateklls) May 2, 2018

ONE AND ONLY TONY STARK|IRON MAN WILL ALWAYS BE MY HERO FOREVER. #IronMan pic.twitter.com/Y3WegJw295 — [RT추첨 완료] ✨Bohemian ”YesDear!” Stark✨ (@bohemian1111) April 29, 2018

10 years ago the first Iron Man movie released in cinemas and with it the MCU began. Without Iron Man, we probably wouldn’t have gotten most of the amazing Marvel movies that we watch and talk about today. Thank you Marvel. Here’s to another 10 years!!!#Marvel #IronMan pic.twitter.com/uVdlKq6qXn — Will Vickers is hyped for INFINITY WAR (@w_vickers11) May 2, 2018

#IronMan kicked off the MCU 10 years ago today pic.twitter.com/wpDJJ0Tjl1 — David ⚡️ (@SniktAndThwip) May 2, 2018

Happy 10th anniversary to the movie who launched the biggest cinematic franchise of all-time. RDJ 🐐 #IronMan #MCU pic.twitter.com/KVh4IaaSQb — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 2, 2018

#IronMan came out 10 years ago today. I can still remember leaving the theater pumped up by everything about the movie, from the action to @RobertDowneyJr‘s performance. I’ve liked/loved most of the MCU movies, but this one will always hold a special place in my geeky heart. pic.twitter.com/JnoH5AW0gM — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) May 3, 2018

10 years ago, I was watching #IronMan in theaters and never dreamed of what the MCU would one day become. Thanks, @MarvelStudios for an incredible ride! Cannot wait for the next 10!! — Troy A.D. Cervantes (@Troy_Cervantes) May 3, 2018

10 years ago, I begrudgingly watched a movie with my husband that kicked off a great love affair with the MCU. Always will be a DC comics girl, but I love @Marvel movies. #IronMan — Samantha Aguilar (@whisper_wind) May 2, 2018

10 years since I saw my favorite superhero in theatres 😭❤#IronMan pic.twitter.com/g1YyXB0ZLM — Graciela 🙃 (@gracieu62442) May 3, 2018

10 years ago today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. #IronMan pic.twitter.com/UajcIJxXK3 — Tony Stark (@Iron_Man) May 2, 2018

