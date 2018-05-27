Ireland passes historic law on abortion: Twitterati remember the Indian woman who became the symbol for change

While women in Ireland are rejoicing this change they are also quietly remembering Savita Halappanavar, who had died of sepsis at a hospital in Galway in October 2012. (Source: AP) While women in Ireland are rejoicing this change they are also quietly remembering Savita Halappanavar, who had died of sepsis at a hospital in Galway in October 2012. (Source: AP)

In a historic move, Ireland has voted to liberalise its highly restrictive abortion laws in a referendum. Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has called this as the culmination of a “quiet revolution” in what was generally considered to be one of Europe’s most conservative countries. Several voters supported the change by two-to-one, a margin considered far higher than any opinion poll in the run up to the vote had predicted, in the once deeply Catholic nation. This will allow the government to bring in legislation by the end of the year. While women are rejoicing this change, they are also quietly remembering Savita Halappanavar, who had died of sepsis at a hospital in Galway in October 2012. She was denied permission to abort her 17-week foetus as the foetal’s heartbeat could be heard. She was 31 when she passed away.

Years later, residents of Ireland have not forgotten her and her struggle. Her name has become a cry of protest and several women took to the streets, chanting her name.

Several women also took to social media to welcome the change. While one wrote, “Go Ireland. My partner and I could conceivably move to either Ireland or Poland – while I don’t plan on getting an abortion in the forseeable future, it is a pre-req that I’m able to make that choice if need be, esp my life is at stake. #VoteYes to repeal. #RepealTheEighth, another wrote, “#together4yes has allowed me to loss the guilt I have had for 20 years of boarding a plan to Liverpool to have an abortion. Sitting in a hostel on my own, almost bleeding to death. If I had know then Ireland was behind me it would have made it all easier. Thank you all.”

Another wrote,”I’m not Irish, but Ireland is where I lived & studied for years, where I was raped & learned the reality of gender inequality, where I’ve continued to have important conversations with feminists, activists & artists. Here’s to progress today🇮🇪#RepealThe8th #VoteYes,” while some, hopeful wrote, “Let this day go down in history as a great step forward for all in Ireland. Next step, Northern Ireland. #trustwomen #TogetherForYes #VoteYes #repeal #RepealedThe8th.”

💚 Congratulations to @Together4yes and the people of Ireland. Compassion, justice and trust in women win the day. Joyful moment – but also one to remember the heartbreak for many along the way. #Savita #RepealedTheEighth http://t.co/KyARwNx41T — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 26, 2018 My country killed her. She’s saved my country. http://t.co/l6AuYnxa8t — Jessica Regan (@ItsJessRegan) May 26, 2018

I hope someone has taken the time to tell Praveen Halappanaver that we’re sorry it took so long. Savita was in everyone’s thoughts today who put an X in the Yes box. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UdninHA9Jm — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) May 25, 2018

Go Ireland. My partner and I could conceivably move to either Ireland or Poland – while I don’t plan on getting an abortion in the forseeable future, it is a pre-req that I’m able to make that choice if need be, esp my life is at stake. #VoteYes to repeal. #RepealTheEighth — Jen (@jenelaina) May 25, 2018

Abortion happens everyday in Ireland whether you support it or not. A #yes is for SAFE, LEGAL abortion. #prochoiceNotproabortion 😢 — Jan Carroll (@ThePlanJan) May 24, 2018

#together4yes has allowed me to loss the guilt I have had for 20 years of boarding a plan to Liverpool to have an abortion. Sitting in a hostel on my own, almost bleeding to death. If I had know then Ireland was behind me it would have made it all easier. Thank you all — donnacare (@donnacare2) May 26, 2018

So proud of my Irish heritage today!🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 Incredible to see Ireland #VoteYes to ensuring that women have access to reproductive rights & to exercise their #RightToChoose. And to all the Irish women who travelled long distances #HometoVote, you are an inspiration. 👏💪👍 pic.twitter.com/0TuVVxdMa7 — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) May 26, 2018

I’m not Irish, but Ireland is where I lived & studied for years, where I was raped & learned the reality of gender inequality, where I’ve continued to have important conversations with feminists, activists & artists. Here’s to progress today🇮🇪#RepealThe8th #VoteYes #HometoVote pic.twitter.com/DAlLTEdtRO — Winnie M Li (@winniemli) May 25, 2018

Let this day go down in history as a great step forward for all in Ireland. Next step, Northern Ireland. #trustwomen #TogetherForYes #VoteYes #repeal #RepealedThe8th — Cllr Rachel Woods (@rachelwoods52) May 26, 2018

