Iranian teen goes through ’50 plastic surgeries’ to look like Angelina Jolie; photos go viral

When Rodrigo Alves, a 34-year-old Italian, became addicted to plastic surgeries to look like a human Ken doll, people across the world were aghast. Well, now with reports that Alves is planning to undergo a sex change operation to look like Barbie, many of us are stupefied. How far would you go to fulfil your obsession with the perfect face or physique? Or maybe, to look as close as you can at your favourite actor? A 19-year-old girl’s pictures splashed all over the Internet with reports saying that she has undergone around 50 cosmetic surgeries to look like Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie. These photos have sent shock-waves across social media.

According to a report by The Sun, the Iranian teenager claims to be one of Jolie’s biggest fans and would go to any extent “to emulate her”. However, in her attempts to look like her idol, Tabar has been callled a “zombie”, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, among other names, by the Internet users.

According to a Belgian website Sudinfo.be, the girl went through some 50 plastic surgeries to look like the star. In addition, she reportedly went through a rigorous dieting regime and lost weight drastically.

Even with just about 29 posts on her Instagram account, which although not verified, has over 48,700 followers, at the time of writing. From selfies to lip-sync videos to pictures with friends, Tabar’s Instagram handle has quite a collection of posts. She has also got her cheeks pierced, as is evident in many of the pictures on the Instagram account.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Tabar and is awaiting her response.

