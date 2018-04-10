Unidentified intruders break-in to steal squirrel monkeys; animals fight back to prevent abduction

Squirrel monkeys in Wellington Zoo fought intruders who tried to steal them from the zoo. (Source: Wellington Zoo/Facebook) Squirrel monkeys in Wellington Zoo fought intruders who tried to steal them from the zoo. (Source: Wellington Zoo/Facebook)

In an attempt to steal squirrel monkeys from Wellington Zoo, New Zealand, a couple of unidentified intruders broke into the animal’s enclosure on April 6. Out of the 12 monkeys that were enclosed in the area, some were bruised as bolt-cutters were used to break-in their compound, stated a local report.

The official Facebook page of Wellington Zoo posted about the incident, “Overnight there was a break-in at Wellington Zoo. We initially believed a squirrel monkey was missing however we have since located all of these monkeys, some of whom are injured. We are devastated that people have put these animals in danger and the police are investigating this break-in. We will be increasing our regular security patrols in light of this incident,” the post read.

Fortunately, the intruders were not able to catch any of the squirrel monkeys as they fought back. As per the same report, chief executive Karen Fifield stated that the intruders would have had some monkey bites for sure. He also said that if the intention of the invaders was to keep the monkey as pets, then it was a serious mistake as squirrel monkeys do not like to be with humans at all.

Wellington Zoo’s Facebook page later posted an update on the incident on April 9 that read, “Thank you everyone for your support and concern for our Squirrel Monkeys, whose habitat was broken into over the weekend. A few of the monkeys have sustained injuries, but luckily they are all accounted for. We’ve had a further look at their injuries and none of them are serious. They are all doing well and we’re keeping them all together so they can support each other while they settle back into their daily routine. We’ll be keeping a close eye on them over the next few days to make sure they are well. The Police investigation is ongoing, if anyone knows anything about the break-in, please call Police, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

According to a local report, a police spokesperson stated that the staff was in the early stages of the investigation.

