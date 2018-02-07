Internet users have gone crazy trying to spot the spacewalker’s legs in this viral photo

The Internet users are going crazy over a photo, tweeted out by Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, which he posted along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo?” (Source: Mark T Vande Hei/Twitter) The Internet users are going crazy over a photo, tweeted out by Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, which he posted along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo?” (Source: Mark T Vande Hei/Twitter)

If you are the person your friends come to when they have a tough puzzle to crack, then this photo doing the rounds of the Internet is, in all probability, going to keep you busy for a while. The Internet users are going crazy over a photo, tweeted out by Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, he posted along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo? Russian spacewalk continues! @Space_Station.” on February 3. Yes, you can roll up your sleeves and take a chair, because buddy, this might take a while.

Well, we will be giving the answer in the end of the copy, but you know looking the answer up will be no fun in all fairness. Also, in case you need a break from looking at the photo too hard and wondering where can you spot the spacewalker’s limbs, here are some of the reactions of Twitter users to keep you going.

This is the tweet.

And of course, the reactions of Twitter users that would distract you each time you are tempted to look the answer up in the end of the copy.

No, I can’ t tell. Let me know , will you?

I like this photo anyway. — 風 来坊(B. Wind) (@aukaramex) February 3, 2018

It took me a while… :-D — Steven Payne (@RivendellH) February 3, 2018

Found the legs. 😂 — ItsLadyJadey (@ItsLadyJadey) February 2, 2018

It was hard to find them!! 😲I had to look the others’ answers 😬. Quite neat pic. It’s a HD pic. Love it — Flakita (@mscs02) February 2, 2018

I looked and looked and I couldn’t find their legs. Lol. — Gypsy Sunshine (@GoddessGypsy) February 2, 2018

And then,

I see them i see them!! On the top of the pic, off from the middle, i see dangling legs🤣💙 — mythos=D (@mythos1014) February 2, 2018

