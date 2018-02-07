  • Associate Sponsor
Internet users have gone crazy trying to spot the spacewalker’s legs in this viral photo

Well, we will be giving the answer in the end of the copy, but you know looking the answer up will be no fun in all fairness. Also, in case you need a break from looking at the photo too hard and wondering where can you spot the spacewalker's limbs, we have also curated hilarious reactions of clueless Twitter users to keep you going.

Written by Soumya Mathew , Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2018 10:51 am
NASa photo spacewalker's legs, NAS photo viral, NASA photo find spacewalkers legs viral, NASA viral photo, NASA viral photo of spacewalkers legs, spot the spacewalkers legs, viral puzzles, viral photos on the Internet, Indian Express, Indian Express news The Internet users are going crazy over a photo, tweeted out by Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, which he posted along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo?” (Source: Mark T Vande Hei/Twitter)
If you are the person your friends come to when they have a tough puzzle to crack, then this photo doing the rounds of the Internet is, in all probability, going to keep you busy for a while. The Internet users are going crazy over a photo, tweeted out by Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, he posted along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo? Russian spacewalk continues! @Space_Station.” on February 3. Yes, you can roll up your sleeves and take a chair, because buddy, this might take a while.

This is the tweet.

And of course, the reactions of Twitter users that would distract you each time you are tempted to look the answer up in the end of the copy.

And then,

