International Yoga Day 2017: With more than 8000 students, India eyes to set Guinness record for ‘longest’ Yoga chain in Mysore

Thousands of students create the “longest yoga chain” for Guinness Book of World Records ahead International Yoga Day at Mysore Palace in Karnataka on Monday. (Source: PTI) Thousands of students create the “longest yoga chain” for Guinness Book of World Records ahead International Yoga Day at Mysore Palace in Karnataka on Monday. (Source: PTI)

International Yoga Day made its debut in 2015. And on the very first edition, the country had set not one but two Guinness World Records. One for the largest yoga lesson at the Rajpath and other for maximum participation by foreign nationals.

Now, in its third edition, Indians are all set to break the Guinness record for the Longest Yoga Chain. More than 8,000 schoolchildren formed the “longest yoga chain” in front of the iconic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka on Monday to create a new world record.

More than 44 schools across Mysuru took part in the record-breaking attempt that saw participation by 8,387 students, The Hindu reported. After hours of rehearsal, two attempts of yoga chain were made for the world record in accordance with the Guinness protocols.

“The participating children performed four asanas as part of the attempt. They include Veerabhadraasana, Trikonasana, Veerabhadraasana (Type 2), and Prasaritha Padottanasana,” the report added.

The students took 10 seconds to demonstrate each asana and all were completed in just 40 seconds. According to the report, “The longest yoga chain performing four asanas was achieved in two-and-a-half minutes.”

Drones were used to capture aerial images of the entire event where students positioned themselves in a circular pattern. There were also official time-keepers, who monitored the proceedings. The images and videos have been sent to the global agency and we shall have to wait until two weeks to confirm the news.

But even if this new record is not set, the earlier record for the longest chain is still with India. In 2014, 3849 students of the Kshatriya Vidhyasala Managing Board created a giant yoga chain in Tamil Nadu to set the world record. The length of the chain measured a staggering 3852 metres.

Organisers at the Mysore event are pretty optimistic about the new world record as the number of participants was twice the earlier record. Yoga guru Ranganatha, who guided the participants expressed confidence of setting the record.

