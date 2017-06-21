Latest News
International Yoga day 2017: PM Narendra Modi asks for photos of three generations doing yoga; Twitterati get all geared up

While addressing the 32nd edition of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, OM Narendra Modi had urged people to share pictures of three generations of the family doing yoga together on the third International Yoga Day on June 21. The request struck a chord and people have been sharing pictures of the same.

international yoga day 2017, narendra modi, three generations yoga, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The response to Narendra Modi’s request has been overwhelming. (Source: Samidh Shah/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been an vocal supporter of yoga. He has, time and again, stressed on the importance and advantages of the holistic wellness system. While addressing the 32nd edition of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi had urged people to share pictures of three generations of the family doing yoga together on the third International Yoga Day on June 21, 2017. Much like his previous campaign ‘Selfie with Daughter’, he requested people to post pictures of three generations doing yoga on social media.

This message from the Prime Minister succeeded in striking a chord as several people came forward and shares pictures of themselves along with their family doing yoga. They are even tagging Modi while sharing the images.

He shared a picture of his nephew doing yoga with his family at USA.

Inspiring, isn’t it?

The response to the Prime Minister’s request, evidently has been very overwhelming.

Grandmother, mother and son doing yoga.

The pictures are indeed very motivating.

Certainly yoga is connecting generations.

Speaking ahead of the International Yoga Day 2017, Modi had said,”This will be the third year of its observance. You all should start preparing for it right away. Collective Yoga festivals should be celebrated with the participation of millions. If you have any ideas for the Third International Yoga Day.” He had also urged people to compose songs and poems for the day.

