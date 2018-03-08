International Women’s Day: McDonald’s turned its iconic logo upside down, but not everyone is lovin’ it!

For the first time in brand’s history, the fast-food chain flipped their iconic golden arches to celebrate Women’s Day. (Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter) For the first time in brand’s history, the fast-food chain flipped their iconic golden arches to celebrate Women’s Day. (Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter)

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2018, McDonald’s flipped its iconic logo this year. In the days leading up to Women’s Day, the fast food giant flipped its golden ‘M’ to a ‘W’, connoting to women, for the first time ever. When people spotted the upside-down sign outside its outlet in Lynwood, California, many thought it to be a prank; baffled about what it could actually mean.

However, later in a statement, the fast-food chain confirmed it was a planned move to celebrate Women’s Day. They also turned the iconic golden arches upside down on its digital channels, creating a lot of buzz online.

It was only much later that they came out with an explanation. “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down pic.twitter.com/nPgSrdM7Zm — Rodolfo figueroa (@Fatone250) March 7, 2018

“From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners. We’re committed to their success.” However, the logo was not flipped for McDonald’s India.

As positive as the message is, not everyone has been “lovin’ it”. Many men on Twitter thought the upside-down sign is profane. One even called to boycott the brand. While many women too were not impressed by the publicity stunt and argued mitigating the pay gap would actually matter more.

women: raise your minimum wage to $15/hour

mcdonalds: what if we make the arch a W for women — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) March 7, 2018

Thanks, @McDonalds! I’m sure all the valuable women you mentioned will feel that flipping your logo upside down for one day truly honors their extraordinary accomplishments, more so than say.. I don’t know.. ACTUALLY recognizing those women & their accomplishments! 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5SEOehqvYo — Stephanie G. (@StephanieElizaG) March 8, 2018

McDonalds flipping their arch upside down so that it’s a W for “women” is just what this country needs. now we don’t have to worry about the pay gap! it’s solved, baby!! — 🌲 (@coniferato) March 7, 2018

McDonalds turns their sign upside down to celebrate Women’s Day.

Uh oh… they’re going to be triggered once they realise that for 364 days it represents M for Men. pic.twitter.com/bUPwIpSiz1 — NFI 97 (@NFI97) March 7, 2018

women: equal pay

mcdonalds: .. yeah! or, we could turn our M upside down for W, which is the first letter of women (in case you didn’t know)

women: okay but-

mcdonalds: it’s empowering women EVERYWHERE!

women: i guess, but maybe-

mcdonalds: pic.twitter.com/xOyX19QudM — Chris (@sawnlux) March 7, 2018

So, instead of putting money towards womens organizations or helping the McDonalds workers out at local restaurants, they use money to flip signs at McDonalds. If I was working at McDonalds, I’d be ripping my apron off and flipping corporate the bird right now. — Avatar of Lucifer the Lightbringer (@AloofPeacock) March 8, 2018

McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down. Or you could give your employees better benefits. McD: Look it’s a W! Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation? McD: The W stands for women. — bogwolf (@truebe) March 7, 2018

“McDonalds is flipping their arches upside down to support women” I bet all the money you’d spend on doing that being used for women’s charities or scholarships would be a better one — STILL THE BEST 1973 (@mrfeelswildride) March 7, 2018

Brands, stop exploiting feminism with cute gimmicks. @McDonalds if you want to be perceived as “feminist” you can start by paying your employees fair wages. http://t.co/KEKWvY0GQN — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) March 8, 2018

I THOUGHT THE UPSIDE DOWN MCDONALDS LOGO STOOD FOR WOLVES OR LIVABLE WAGES BUT YEAH THIS IS GOOD SURE FINE — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) March 7, 2018

This is what’s called corporate feminism. If @McDonalds was really committed to feminist values, we’d have seen paid family leave & a $15 minimum wage introduced a long time ago. #FightFor15 #InternationalWomensDay http://t.co/yoEWkz0KOv — Green Party US 🌻 (@GreenPartyUS) March 8, 2018

Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to “support” women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage. http://t.co/xoOHRvSQdx — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) March 7, 2018

Bless your heart @McDonalds but millions of men are seeing this “symbol” different http://t.co/fez7ocx8O7 — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) March 8, 2018

Am I the only one who see an upside down Mcdonalds sign as a pair of saggy boobs? — JenTMaxi (@JenTMaxi3) March 8, 2018

#McDonalds is turning the M on their signs upside down to support women. From the looks of it, only elderly women with saggy boobs. pic.twitter.com/ZxmG8ozkNk — Cheez Fuque (@Slickwillie1480) March 7, 2018

Oh I thought @McDonalds flipping the “M” upside down was a reference to @Wendys successfully trolling their asses… — Andy Michels (@andrew_michels) March 7, 2018

Let’s be honest @McDonalds flipped the M upside down for Wumbo pic.twitter.com/2xUxXCsfEO — GERT (Meme Machine) (@garrettwquirk) March 7, 2018

This year, many international brands have tried to change their stance and celebrate Women’s Day by observing March as Women’s History Month. While Barbie launched 17 new dolls to honour real women who inspire, Johnnie Walker and Old Navy too launched special Women’s Day products.

Women of the world. Only 3 days left til #InternationalWomensDay.

👊🏿👊🏾👊🏽👊🏼👊🏻💋 P.S. This tee is limited edition, swing by stores to get it by March 8! Shop all women’s tees: http://t.co/tJ9r5OzKt5 pic.twitter.com/BOjuK9dOWG — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) March 6, 2018

