International Women’s Day: McDonald’s turned its iconic logo upside down, but not everyone is lovin’ it!

McDonald's USA flipped the brand's logo to celebrate International Women's Day and photos of the upside-down sign created a huge buzz online. However, some thought the flipped sign looked derogatory and others were not happy with the stunt, asking for equal pay instead.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 6:27 pm
womens day, international womens day, mcdonalds, mcdonalds upside down logo, mcdonalds flipped logo, mcdoanlds womens day initiative, viral news, trending news, india news, indian express For the first time in brand’s history, the fast-food chain flipped their iconic golden arches to celebrate Women’s Day. (Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter)
To celebrate International Women’s Day 2018, McDonald’s flipped its iconic logo this year. In the days leading up to Women’s Day, the fast food giant flipped its golden ‘M’ to a ‘W’, connoting to women, for the first time ever. When people spotted the upside-down sign outside its outlet in Lynwood, California, many thought it to be a prank; baffled about what it could actually mean.

However, later in a statement, the fast-food chain confirmed it was a planned move to celebrate Women’s Day. They also turned the iconic golden arches upside down on its digital channels, creating a lot of buzz online.

It was only much later that they came out with an explanation. “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honour of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.

“From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners. We’re committed to their success.” However, the logo was not flipped for McDonald’s India.

As positive as the message is, not everyone has been “lovin’ it”. Many men on Twitter thought the upside-down sign is profane. One even called to boycott the brand. While many women too were not impressed by the publicity stunt and argued mitigating the pay gap would actually matter more.

This year, many international brands have tried to change their stance and celebrate Women’s Day by observing March as Women’s History Month. While Barbie launched 17 new dolls to honour real women who inspire, Johnnie Walker and Old Navy too launched special Women’s Day products.

