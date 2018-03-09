Latest News

Not just McDonald’s, KFC also swapped its logo with Colonel’s wife Claudia Sanders

Instead of the Colonel's face on their logo, KFC Malaysia swapped it with his wife, Claudia Sanders. On International Women's Day, KFC shared its aim to recognise all the women behind their brand's success.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 7:52 pm
They introduced Claudia Sanders as, "the 12th ingredient to the Colonel's 11 secret herbs and spices."
In the world of marketing, any day can be a big day to rope in unusual strategies so as to attract more customers, and International Women’s Day was no exception! After McDonald’s USA decided to flip its iconic logo — a ‘W’ for their usual ‘M’ — it led to a huge discussion online and garnered some mixed reactions. However, KFC was not far behind. Following a similar path to celebrate Women’s Day, they too altered their logo. Instead of the Colonel’s face on it, KFC Malaysia swapped it with a woman — Colonel’s wife, Claudia Sanders.

On their official website, they introduced Sanders as, “Meet the 12th ingredient to the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.” “While the Colonel created the secret recipe and ran the company, Mrs Sanders mixed and even shipped the spices to restaurants across the country – often late into the night,” the website added.

Saluting her for her role and contribution in the making KFC “Malaysia’s favourite fried chicken”, they also asked others to share stories “about the Claudia” in their lives. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and stories about the inspirational women in their life.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the campaign:

According to a report by Marketing Week, KFC said it recognises that their people are the key to its continued success and this includes the women behind their counters and all across the organisation. “For this year’s International Women’s Day, the team at Society and UM decided to bring to life Claudia Sanders, the lesser known woman behind KFC, to recognise her contribution to the well-loved brand,” the report added.

