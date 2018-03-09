Not just McDonald’s, KFC also swapped its logo with Colonel’s wife Claudia Sanders

They introduced Claudia Sanders as, “the 12th ingredient to the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.” (Source: KFC Malaysia) They introduced Claudia Sanders as, “the 12th ingredient to the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.” (Source: KFC Malaysia)

In the world of marketing, any day can be a big day to rope in unusual strategies so as to attract more customers, and International Women’s Day was no exception! After McDonald’s USA decided to flip its iconic logo — a ‘W’ for their usual ‘M’ — it led to a huge discussion online and garnered some mixed reactions. However, KFC was not far behind. Following a similar path to celebrate Women’s Day, they too altered their logo. Instead of the Colonel’s face on it, KFC Malaysia swapped it with a woman — Colonel’s wife, Claudia Sanders.

On their official website, they introduced Sanders as, “Meet the 12th ingredient to the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.” “While the Colonel created the secret recipe and ran the company, Mrs Sanders mixed and even shipped the spices to restaurants across the country – often late into the night,” the website added.

This International Women’s Day, we want to celebrate another Sanders. Learn more about her story at http://t.co/FVSHdlkfHV, and share your own about the woman who has made a difference in your life with us on Instagram by tagging #KFCIWD! pic.twitter.com/Kch6kG6zDL — KFCmalaysia (@KFCmalaysia) March 8, 2018

Saluting her for her role and contribution in the making KFC “Malaysia’s favourite fried chicken”, they also asked others to share stories “about the Claudia” in their lives. Many took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos and stories about the inspirational women in their life.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the campaign:

Appreciate all the equal rights efforts, but between Lady Doritos, female Colonel Sanders and the McDonald’s W, I think we’re all set!! — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 8, 2018

SHE HAS AN IDENTITY OUTSIDE OF HER MARRIAGE. SHE HAS HER OWN HOPES AND DREAMS http://t.co/Kn2i9bsPGk — Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) March 8, 2018

Sexism is over http://t.co/IJFP1ezfbO — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 8, 2018

corporate feminism is exhausting http://t.co/S5nrUBapAV — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) March 8, 2018

“cishet Western colonial capitalism? That’s a load of bs.” KFC: MEET THE WOMAN COLONEL SANDERS AND BUY OUR FOOD http://t.co/GgUao4GiQS — AC Dumlao | Call Me They (@mxacdumlao) March 8, 2018

According to a report by Marketing Week, KFC said it recognises that their people are the key to its continued success and this includes the women behind their counters and all across the organisation. “For this year’s International Women’s Day, the team at Society and UM decided to bring to life Claudia Sanders, the lesser known woman behind KFC, to recognise her contribution to the well-loved brand,” the report added.

