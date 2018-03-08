International Women’s Day: Google Doodle encourages women to share #HerStoryOurStory, the tales will inspire you

On International Women’s Day, Google Doodle is celebrating women in all their glory. (Source: Thinkstock Images) On International Women’s Day, Google Doodle is celebrating women in all their glory. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. As the name implies, the day is dedicated to womanhood and is celebrated to recognise their achievements and contributions. To mark the day, Google commemorated it with a heartwarming doodle. The doodle showcased illustrated stories by 12 female artists of different backgrounds who shared their personal stories in a series of visual narratives.

The works, showcased internationally, have been translated in more than 80 languages. The artists include Anna Haifisch (Nov 1989), Chihiro Tekuchi (Ages and Stages), Esteli Meza (My Aunt Blossoms), Francesca Sanna (The Box), Isuri (Aarthi the amazing), Kalabo Poppy Moletsane (Ntsoaki’s Victory), Kaveri Gopalakrishnan (Up on the Roof), Laerte (Love), Philippa Rice (Trust), Saffa Khan (Homeland), Tillie Walden (Minutes) and Tunalaya Dunn (Inwards).

Google, however, did not stop at that. It also invited women across the world to celebrate their stories and journeys on International Women’s Day with the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory on social media. And people responded with tears and joys. Not only has the doodle melted many hearts, but has also led to a flurry of responses with the hashtag.

“I was depressed about five years back because would not know what I will do for my inner peace, now I get a chance to be happy by writing Hindi & English poetries. I am trying to find the inner voice who calls us everyday,” wrote one while another penned down, “I am currently pursuing my doctoral degree and I know that she is happy in my accomplishments. I will never forget my beloved mother and all her sacrifices for me. I miss you Nanay.”

This is how the doodle looked.

Here’s what they had tweeted.

It’s officially #IWD2018 in the ??????! Explore stories from women all over the globe in today’s #GoogleDoodle & share yours using #HerStoryOurStory! ? http://t.co/ydJboV47yJ pic.twitter.com/FBNpCPtMK8 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 7, 2018

People responded with much enthusiasm.

Every time a doodle of mine launches in Taiwan I think of my grandmother, my ?? who lives there. For IWD, I’m honoring everything she does for us and making a promise for next time to give her my all, just as she gives hers. #HerStoryOurStory -“????/See You Next Time” (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AW7itFjTwM — I didn’t expect Killmonger to get me So Emotional (@cynthiaycheng) March 7, 2018

Happy Int’l Women’s Day! If you haven’t gotten a chance, check out the many beautiful comics about women in today’s Doodle! Here’s a tiny story about one of my favorite teachers, who was the first to tell me to pursue art as a career. #HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/RuU5UmsNh7 — Olivia When (@usuallyawake) March 8, 2018

I am currently pursuing my doctoral degree and I know that she is happy in my accomplishments. I will never forget my beloved mother and all her sacrifices for me. I miss you Nanay. #HerStoryOurStory — Gani (@itriste) March 8, 2018

I was depressed about five years back because would not know what I will do for my inner peace, now I get a chance to be happy by writing Hindi & English poetries. I am trying to find the inner voice who calls us everyday #herstoryourstory — Author Archana Das (@Das66Das) March 8, 2018

#HerStoryOurStory we met at the store, turns out she had the same exact numbers I had & we both won??.. so we thought, hell with it let’s get married??.. so we did and had 25 kids???? — ?L (@CompEngineer01) March 8, 2018

My mom is the jolly good person I’ve met in my entire life. She thinks of us all the time. No matter how early I start my day, there hasn’t been a single day when there wasn’t any breakfast on the table. She has sacrificed her life for us. I love my mom. #HerStoryOurStory! — Pushan Alam (@pushan_alam) March 8, 2018

Sometimes it feels like I’m pushing myself to do something I don’t want to. However, my deep inner self knows me much better so we take risks, stay strong, and then end up with best people in best places at best times #HerStoryOurStory. — Adelsky (@AdelskyRusT) March 7, 2018

And she has never come down, she has always been cheerful and strong, in spite of the kicks she has received from life. Thank you so much, mum, you are an example of strength, will and power. #HerStoryOurStory — Mercedes Alemán Sánchez (@IamMPAlesan) March 7, 2018

Some could not help, but praise the doodle.

I LOVE @Google and who ever is responsible for their daily doodles! #HerStoryOurStory — PeaceNWarWithIN (@PeaceNWarWithIN) March 7, 2018

Damn you @Google for turning me into a sentimental, crying mess #HerStoryOurStory — Mooshe (@vegan_bacon) March 7, 2018

Unless you want the deep feels, stay away from @Google today. You are warned. #HerStoryOurStory — Donald R Bettler Jr. (@DrBsTweets) March 7, 2018

Reading the stories on #GoogleDoodle. Do it, you’ll be glad you did. #HerStoryOurStory — Cassey Hurtado (@_thatCass) March 7, 2018

What are your thoughts about the initiative by Google? Tell us in the comments below.

