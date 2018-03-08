Latest News

International Women’s Day: Google Doodle encourages women to share #HerStoryOurStory, the tales will inspire you

To mark the International Women's Day, Google posted a heartwarming doodle. The doodle showcased illustrated stories by 12 female artists of different backgrounds who shared their personal stories in a series of visual narratives.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 5:04 pm
International Women's Day, Women's Day, Women's Day 2018, #HerStoruOurStory, Womens Day, Womens day 2018, International Women's Day 2018, Google Doodle, Today Google Doodle, Women's Day Doodle, International Women's Day Doodle, indian express, indian express news On International Women’s Day, Google Doodle is celebrating women in all their glory. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. As the name implies, the day is dedicated to womanhood and is celebrated to recognise their achievements and contributions. To mark the day, Google commemorated it with a heartwarming doodle. The doodle showcased illustrated stories by 12 female artists of different backgrounds who shared their personal stories in a series of visual narratives.

The works, showcased internationally, have been translated in more than 80 languages. The artists include Anna Haifisch (Nov 1989), Chihiro Tekuchi (Ages and Stages), Esteli Meza (My Aunt Blossoms), Francesca Sanna (The Box), Isuri (Aarthi the amazing), Kalabo Poppy Moletsane (Ntsoaki’s Victory), Kaveri Gopalakrishnan (Up on the Roof), Laerte (Love), Philippa Rice (Trust), Saffa Khan (Homeland), Tillie Walden (Minutes) and Tunalaya Dunn (Inwards).

ALSO READ | Happy International Women’s Day 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Images, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Google, however, did not stop at that. It also invited women across the world to celebrate their stories and journeys on International Women’s Day with the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory on social media. And people responded with tears and joys. Not only has the doodle melted many hearts, but has also led to a flurry of responses with the hashtag.

ALSO READ | International Women’s Day: 4 women survivors who beat all odds to become leaders

“I was depressed about five years back because would not know what I will do for my inner peace, now I get a chance to be happy by writing Hindi & English poetries. I am trying to find the inner voice who calls us everyday,” wrote one while another penned down, “I am currently pursuing my doctoral degree and I know that she is happy in my accomplishments. I will never forget my beloved mother and all her sacrifices for me. I miss you Nanay.”

This is how the doodle looked.

The International Women’s Day, Google doodle encourages women from across the world to share their stories.

Here’s what they had tweeted.

People responded with much enthusiasm.

Some could not help, but praise the doodle.

What are your thoughts about the initiative by Google? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 08: Latest News