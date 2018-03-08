International Women’s Day 2018: Google doodle celebrates 12 incredible stories

International Women’s Day’s special Google Doodle celebrates the everyday woman. International Women’s Day’s special Google Doodle celebrates the everyday woman.

On International Women’s Day, the team over at Google Doodle want to hear your life story, and to set the ball rolling, they have showcased illustrated stories by 12 female artists of all backgrounds to share their personal stories in a series of visual narratives.

For Thursday’s doodle, the featured stories represent “a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women. While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common.” The idea was to celebrate the everyday women living around the world.

Showcased internationally, the works have been translated in 80-plus languages, and the artists include Anna Haifisch (Nov 1989), Chihiro Tekuchi (Ages and Stages), Esteli Meza (My Aunt Blossoms), Francesca Sanna (The Box), Isuri (Aarthi the amazing), Kalabo Poppy Moletsane (Ntsoaki’s Victory), Kaveri Gopalakrishnan (Up on the Roof), Laerte (Love), Philippa Rice (Trust), Saffa Khan (Homeland), Tillie Walden (Minutes) and Tunalaya Dunn (Inwards).

While each of these stories is moving, Google has also invited women across the world to celebrate their stories and journeys on International Women’s Day with the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory on social media.

Women who achieve, do so because of the characteristics that define them. Which of these do you identify with and why? Tell us, using #HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/5NiQb6YNxn — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 6, 2018

This hashtag campaign started late March 7 night, and has picked up quite a momentum across online platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, with many women and organisations responding to the call with their own journeys or stories of incredible women they know.

People, organisations and governments around the world have their own way of celebrating Women’s Day, from honouring individuals to showcasing tributes. One such interesting tribute is by Barbie, which announced it would release 17 dolls honouring historical and modern-day women.

