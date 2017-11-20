Top Stories
  • International Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017: Twitterati share tributes for those who lost lives due to transphobia

International Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017: Twitterati share tributes for those who lost lives due to transphobia

Over the years, the scale of the International Transgender Day of Remembrance has expanded to close to 200 cities. In the days preceding November 20, different organisations participate in raising awareness about the problems people from the transgender community face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 20, 2017 8:44 pm
Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017, transgender community members, international transgender awareness week, violence on transgender community, indian express, indian express news The International Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999. (Source: Rainbow Jews/Twitter)
Top News

On November 20 every year, International Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated in honour of those whose who lost their lives due to transphobia. The day also seeks to draw attention to the ongoing violence that people from the transgender community are subjected to. The day was founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender woman, in 1999 to commemorate the murder of Rita Hester,  another transgender woman in Allston, Massachusetts, US.

Over the years, the scale of the day has expanded and by 2010, it was celebrated in 185 cities. In the days preceding November 20, different organisations participate in raising awareness about the problems that plague the transgender community. Efforts to increase visibility of transgender people is taken during the Transgender Awareness Week and candlelight vigils, film screenings, marches and art shows are conducted and held in various cities.

On this day people have taken to social media to raise awareness about the day and remind others of its importance. While one wrote, “Let’s take a stand against transphobia for International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Light a candle for the 256 lives lost to transphobia in 2017”, another wrote “Remember. Honour. Connect. Heal. Together. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017.”

Here’s what people on social media are sharing about the day.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News