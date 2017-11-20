International Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017: Twitterati share tributes for those who lost lives due to transphobia

The International Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999. (Source: Rainbow Jews/Twitter) The International Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999. (Source: Rainbow Jews/Twitter)

On November 20 every year, International Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated in honour of those whose who lost their lives due to transphobia. The day also seeks to draw attention to the ongoing violence that people from the transgender community are subjected to. The day was founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender woman, in 1999 to commemorate the murder of Rita Hester, another transgender woman in Allston, Massachusetts, US.

Over the years, the scale of the day has expanded and by 2010, it was celebrated in 185 cities. In the days preceding November 20, different organisations participate in raising awareness about the problems that plague the transgender community. Efforts to increase visibility of transgender people is taken during the Transgender Awareness Week and candlelight vigils, film screenings, marches and art shows are conducted and held in various cities.

On this day people have taken to social media to raise awareness about the day and remind others of its importance. While one wrote, “Let’s take a stand against transphobia for International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Light a candle for the 256 lives lost to transphobia in 2017”, another wrote “Remember. Honour. Connect. Heal. Together. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2017.”

Here’s what people on social media are sharing about the day.

Let’s take a stand against transphobia for International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Light a candle for the 256 lives lost to transphobia in 2017, you can read the full list of names here: http://t.co/1tmb0otBWj. pic.twitter.com/q3ObjMQHDm — Dr Zach Richards (@Zach__Richards) November 19, 2017

20 Nov 2017 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was established to honor the memory of those who have been murdered & to raise awareness of continued violence. pic.twitter.com/7NdelxBFxK — George Costanza (@FeatOfStrength) November 19, 2017

According to updates by @TGEUorg 325 cases of murder of trans & gender diverse persons were reported between Oct 2016 – Sept 2017. This year’s update shows an increase of 30 cases from last year #tdor2017 http://t.co/bEpCVYVhfc — justiceforsisters (@justice_sisters) November 20, 2017

Monday 20th November is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Naming Trans people killed by bigotry, ignorance & hatred in 2017. The list does not include those lost to suicide, of which there are many. They are also remembered, as are those prior to 2017. http://t.co/k9XDdKVbYk #TDOR pic.twitter.com/fXCxaZ2eci — Adi MacArtney🚀 (@Science_Hooker) November 19, 2017

On International Transgender Day of Remembrance we remember the transgender people whose lives have been lost. pic.twitter.com/eAYCGrxUw1 — Flora69 (@Flora6) November 20, 2017

