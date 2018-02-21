  • Associate Sponsor
International Mother Language Day 2018: Twitterati urge everyody to respect other languages

On February 21 every year International Mother Language Day is celebrated. The practice started from 2000 and the theme for this year is linguistic diversity and multilingualism count for sustainable development. On this day people on social media are urging others to respect their own and other mother languages.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 4:44 pm
International Mother Language Day 2018: The theme for this year is linguistic diversity and multilingualism count for sustainable development.
Language is at once private and public. The way you speak has cultural, spatio-temporal implications. According to the People’s Linguistic Survey of India there are approximately 780 languages in India and 600 of them are slowly dying. The number is exponentially more globally and so is the threat of them being endangered. With each language getting endangered, a culture too vanishes. In order to celebrate the various languages and promote linguistic and cultural diversity, February 21 is celebrated as International Mother Language Day. The practice started from 2000 and the theme for this year is linguistic diversity and multilingualism count for sustainable development.

Language plays an extremely important role in preserving a particular culture and heritage. And your mother tongue forms an intrinsic part of your identity. On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, people on social media are not only acknowledging the importance of this but are also urging others to respect other mother languages.

“21st February is not only a language day for Bangladesh but for the world, we should respect the language we speak and love all languages, spreading love across the world! I urge the UN to let the world know this!! One love, one world!!!” wrote one while another wrote, “Today is the #InternationalMotherLanguageDay. We should make our kids learn more & more languages but should also ensure they are proficient in their mother’s tongue too.” Emphasising on the importance to remember their own mother tongue, one wrote, “Learn other languages but never forget your own language too.Today let’s take a moment to remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the Language Movement. Lest we forget!”

Here are some of the tweets.

