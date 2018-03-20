Latest News

International Day of Happiness: Twitter buzzes with jolly, cheery, lively tweets

What is your definition of happiness? On International Day of Happiness, celebrated on March 20 every year, people spilled their thoughts on what makes them joyful on social media. 

international day of happiness, happiness day, happy tweets, joy, life, love, what is happiness, happiness meaning, indian express, indian express news Many people shared their steps to be happy in life this International Day of Happiness on Twitter. (Source: Pixabay)
Many things have the power to fill you with joy, enthusiasm and a spark that lights you up. Be it following your dreams, travelling to a far off place or just listening to your favourite songs, different things stir that feeling of bliss in different people. What is your definition of happiness? On International Day of Happiness, celebrated on March 20 every year, people spilled their thoughts on what makes them joyful on social media.

Sharing steps to be happy in life, many celebrities and other people posted their thoughts on the micro-blogging site. “Happiness starts with you. Keep smiling. Spread the happiness. The more you give, the more you receive. #InternationalDayOfHappiness,” Madhuri Dixit-Nene tweeted. And for the ones, who aren’t feeling too joyful on the day, Eleanor Segall wrote: “Today is the #InternationalDayOfHappiness . Its wonderful if you feel happy and positive. But not all of us do. If you’re feeling anxious, depressed, scared you are not alone today. Keep shining your light x Today I am doing what I can for #selfcare.”

Read the tweets here.

So, what’s your mantra for the International Day of Happiness? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

