International Day of Happiness: Twitter buzzes with jolly, cheery, lively tweets

Many things have the power to fill you with joy, enthusiasm and a spark that lights you up. Be it following your dreams, travelling to a far off place or just listening to your favourite songs, different things stir that feeling of bliss in different people. What is your definition of happiness? On International Day of Happiness, celebrated on March 20 every year, people spilled their thoughts on what makes them joyful on social media.

Sharing steps to be happy in life, many celebrities and other people posted their thoughts on the micro-blogging site. “Happiness starts with you. Keep smiling. Spread the happiness. The more you give, the more you receive. #InternationalDayOfHappiness,” Madhuri Dixit-Nene tweeted. And for the ones, who aren’t feeling too joyful on the day, Eleanor Segall wrote: “Today is the #InternationalDayOfHappiness . Its wonderful if you feel happy and positive. But not all of us do. If you’re feeling anxious, depressed, scared you are not alone today. Keep shining your light x Today I am doing what I can for #selfcare.”

Happiness starts with you. Keep smiling. Spread the happiness. The more you give, the more you receive. #InternationalDayOfHappiness — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2018

7 Steps to Happiness Expressing gratitude

Avoiding overthinking and social comparison

Practising acts of kindness

Learning to forgive

Savouring life’s joy

Commitment to your goals

Taking good care of your body #InternationalDayOfHappiness — Prashant Nigam🇮🇳 (@prashantempires) March 20, 2018

Nothing makes us happier than the safety of this city which means happiness to us all #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/6MyIWMaQ0e — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 20, 2018

If you really want to be happy, stop worrying about getting more things, start worrying about giving more things.

It doesn’t have to be money. Give your time & energy to people in need. Talk to a homeless person, be kind x Love to all.#InternationalDayOfHappiness — Charlie Hennessy (@CharlieBinbags) March 20, 2018

How to make someone happy in the #workplace today: 😃Say ‘thank you’ where it’s due

😃Offer a struggling colleague a helping hand

😃Remind employees of their impact

😃Congratulate a job well done

😃Get some sweet treats in (because why not)#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/TPpFek0TEi — h&h (@handhagency) March 20, 2018

10 habits of happy people: 1 more family time

2 don’t respond to negativity

3 do work that brings joy

4 read and write more

5 give without expecting a get

6 stay teachable

7 forgive first

8 show gratitude

9 speak the truth

10 no sense of entitlement#InternationalDayOfHappiness — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 20, 2018

Young people’s mental wellbeing is so important. Please download & share our free #InternationalDayOfHappiness resources to help children learn skills to be happier & more resilient: http://t.co/shVHZval2r #50WaysToFeelHappy pic.twitter.com/jTIfCXxVt7 — Action for Happiness (@actionhappiness) March 20, 2018

Today is #InternationalDayOfHappiness, remember to look after the people around you & spread a little bit of happiness. ❤️☀️

“The real way to get happiness is by giving out happiness to other people.” -Baden Powell pic.twitter.com/l5kR4IYwOW — Siân Telfer (@ScoutySiany) March 20, 2018

Through meditation find happiness within. Through service spread happiness outside. #InternationalDayOfHappiness — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2018

Often, one cuts communication when one is unhappy. Keeping communication alive in adverse situations and even with those with whom you do not agree can help rekindle happiness. #InternationalDayOfHappiness — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 20, 2018

Today is the #InternationalDayOfHappiness . Its wonderful if you feel happy and positive. But not all of us do. If you’re feeling anxious, depressed, scared you are not alone today. Keep shining your light x Today I am doing what I can for #selfcare — Eleanor Segall (@EleanorSegall) March 20, 2018

Today is BOTH #InternationalDayofHappiness AND #WorldStorytellingDay so that’s basically permission to listen to audiobooks all day, right? pic.twitter.com/iwXVcmCfVF — Listening Books (@ListeningBooks) March 20, 2018

So, what’s your mantra for the International Day of Happiness? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

