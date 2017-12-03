‘Only disability is a bad attitude’: Tweeple join hands to raise awareness on World Disability Day

The theme for 2017 of international day for disabled persons is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” people took to social media platform to share their views and concerns. (Source: Thinkstock images) The theme for 2017 of international day for disabled persons is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” people took to social media platform to share their views and concerns. (Source: Thinkstock images)

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disability was announced in the year 1992 by the UN General Assembly and since then we have come a long way. With a motto to create an all-inclusive environment for all, without any discrimination and to be given equal opportunity, it was a pledge taken to treat everyone with respect. With the 2030 goal to “leave no one behind”, the private and the government forces around the world come together to ensure we are closer to the goal in a sustainable manner.

As in 2017, the theme of the day is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” people took to social media platform to share their views and concerns. While there is a long road ahead of us to ensure no one is left behind, many users of Twitter suggested their own ways in which we can make a difference. There were many who shared inspiring stories of differently-abled people and how giving them an opportunity may more than often amuse us with their phenomenal strength and power.

Incredible turnout at #IndiaGate this morning to celebrate International Day of Persons with #Disabilities♥️!#DisabilityDay pic.twitter.com/FRMeYUC6W6 — United Nations India (@UNinIndia) December 3, 2017

From politicians to entepreneurs and sports personalities, Twitterati joined in to raise awareness and share inspiring stories to take a step towards all-inclusivity.

#WorldDisabilityDay:”Future of country depends on ensuring all citizens, including the differently-abled, have capacity to realise their full potential”: #PresidentKovind: http://t.co/eTDaFGAs3R pic.twitter.com/z1NYC1YDBi — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 3, 2017

On this #WorldDisabilityDay, let’s join hands to make the specially abled communities feel inclusive and empowered. Let us also reinforce the message of equalizing opportunities for all. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 3, 2017

On International Day of Persons With Disabilities #IDPD17, we honour the spirit and determination of the differently-abled and reaffirm commitment to their empowerment will rights, equality and accessibility in all spheres of life pic.twitter.com/k10hORMH8m — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 3, 2017

There exists great Ability in Disability. Our Paralympian champions showed it time and again. On this #WorldDisabilityDay, Let us make specially abled communities feel Inclusive and Empowered and help them discover their hidden potential. pic.twitter.com/Wlw6Grivgm — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) December 3, 2017

A true friend knows your weaknesses but shows you your strengths; feels your fears but fortifies your faith; sees your anxieties but frees your spirit; recognizes your disabilities but emphasizes your possibilities #WorldDisabilityDay pic.twitter.com/FT3wIsgQQG — Uttam Kumar (@uttamkrbhardwaj) December 3, 2017

When a person with disability is discriminated against,it’s not just a person who is deprived of his/her rights.It’s a loss for humanity as a whole because being disabled should not mean being disqualified from having access to every aspect of life.#WorldDisabilityDay #VijuWithU pic.twitter.com/JTjPwHzYFS — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 3, 2017

Today is the International Day of Disabled Persons. Just want to drop it here, that everyone is amazing and perfect. They may look different but they’re all humans so treat them with your utmost respect. — Dhyas. (@KJIVXE) December 3, 2017

Lot to learn from these really strong brothers and sisters, who tirelessly fight to win destiny🙏#WorldDisabilityDay pic.twitter.com/opPJ7dlXrV — Anitha Ganesan (@anitha_gn) December 3, 2017

Today is #International Day of Disabled Persons.With physical disability,one can also live a positive life.#All men are created equal pic.twitter.com/U4wWfjgiu2 — Bazaar (@QogBazar) December 3, 2017

Disability is in the mind of one who show sympathy. Helping one overcome his/her disability is our responsibility. Let’s build a world of equal opportunities. #WorldDisabilityDay pic.twitter.com/G7ibS5ahT0 — Dr. Shefalii Hindu (@imShraddhaK) December 3, 2017

On this #WorldDisabilityDay I would like to salute the spirit of few people those who are trying to compete with normal human being. I wish we all could gain strength from all these people that how to win in those circumstances. — Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) December 3, 2017

“People judge the disability before the Person” – Strange Perception. Today is World Disability Day. Lets Celebrate Abilities. #WorldDisabilityDay — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) December 3, 2017

