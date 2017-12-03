Top Stories

‘Only disability is a bad attitude’: Tweeple join hands to raise awareness on World Disability Day

With the 2030 goal to "leave no one behind", the private and the government forces around the world come together to ensure we are closer to the goal in a sustainable manner. Twitterati shared their views and concerns on how we can make the world a better place for differently abled people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 4:43 pm
world disability day, international day for disabled persons, disabilied, divyanga, end discrimination against disability, twitter trends, indian express, viral news, trending news The theme for 2017 of international day for disabled persons is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” people took to social media platform to share their views and concerns. (Source: Thinkstock images)
The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disability was announced in the year 1992 by the UN General Assembly and since then we have come a long way. With a motto to create an all-inclusive environment for all, without any discrimination and to be given equal opportunity, it was a pledge taken to treat everyone with respect. With the 2030 goal to “leave no one behind”, the private and the government forces around the world come together to ensure we are closer to the goal in a sustainable manner.

As in 2017, the theme of the day is “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all,” people took to social media platform to share their views and concerns. While there is a long road ahead of us to ensure no one is left behind, many users of Twitter suggested their own ways in which we can make a difference. There were many who shared inspiring stories of differently-abled people and how giving them an opportunity may more than often amuse us with their phenomenal strength and power.

From politicians to entepreneurs and sports personalities, Twitterati joined in to raise awareness and share inspiring stories to take a step towards all-inclusivity.

