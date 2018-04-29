International Dance Day 2018: Twitterati share their love for dance and why it’s important

International Dance Day 2018: Created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the day celebrates the importance and value of dance. (Source: Express Archives) International Dance Day 2018: Created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the day celebrates the importance and value of dance. (Source: Express Archives)

Dance, as many would agree, serves as a great medium for expressing oneself. One dances when happy, one dances when sad or sometimes to simply break free. Whatever be the reason, this is an art form which would thrive forever and every year on April 29, International Dance Day is celebrated in its honour. It also serves as a means to remind institutions and governments to recognise the value and potential of dance.

Founded in 1982 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, French dancer and creator of modern ballet, the main motive of this day is to celebrate the art form, acknowledge its importance across various borders and its ability to bring people together.

Understanding the importance of this day, people on social media are providing reasons on why the day is important. While one wrote, “Dance, when you’re broken open. Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood.

Dance when you’re perfectly free,” another wrote, “According to me, there is no better way of celebrating love, happiness and devotion, than dancing!”.

Here are some tweets.

Dance when you’re perfectly free.#internationaldanceday pic.twitter.com/2M4uti8iGR — Nancy (@naina4ucozy) April 29, 2018

According to me, there is no better way of celebrating love, happiness and devotion, than dancing! #InternationalDanceDay — Navanita Varadpande (@navanitavp) April 29, 2018

Just close your eyes. Let your self create it’s own raw expression of movement. This is dance for me. It feels as if the self is in complete participation and communion with the universe.#InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/dgnUkUwlN0 — Shristi Gupta (@shristigupta880) April 29, 2018

Dancing makes me truly happy just like Gene in this scene. 🌈 #InternationalDanceDay pic.twitter.com/JEEt5pCvN2 — Pili Luna (@lunabyname) April 29, 2018

and then I will dance some more.#InternationalDanceDay Andrea Bocelli ,Elisa – Dancing -Live From Teatro Del Silenzio / Italy 2007http://t.co/m8MOZkyhlk — mireille (@PerrinMi69) April 29, 2018

How are you celebrating the day? Tell us in the comments below.

