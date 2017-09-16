Instagram removes photo of boy without an eye, social media users accuse platform of discrimination

The tweet received over one lakh re-tweets and 71,300 likes.(Source: Charlie Beswick/ Twitter) The tweet received over one lakh re-tweets and 71,300 likes.(Source: Charlie Beswick/ Twitter)

Over the years, social media has transformed and so have the policies and guidelines surrounding its content. From Facebook, Twitter to Instagram, users of each of these platforms are restricted by certain rules and regulations they must follow. Moreover, to manage content better, anything objectionable can be reported by the users. It’s only when the reported content is found objectionable it’s removed by the platform. However, ‘who decides whether something is objectionable or not?’ is a question that is often asked. A recent incident, where Instagram removed a photo of a 12-year-old boy without an eye, has again ruffled a few feathers on social media.

Harry Beswick was born with Goldenhar syndrome, which is a rare congenital defect characterized by incomplete development of the ear, nose, soft palate, lip, and mandible. His mother recently posted a picture of the little boy without his prosthetic eye, which was later removed by Instagram for ‘breaching guidelines’. After which she received an e-mail informing her that the image was ‘incorrectly removed’. This was the second time Instagram removed Harry’s image without his prosthetic eye and Ms. Beswick decided to spread some awareness about it. She tweeted,

Someone is reporting my son’s face & #Instagram agree saying it doesn’t meet their guidelines before removing it. RT to support me in this! pic.twitter.com/XxOvthBT5O — Charlie Beswick (@ouralteredlife) September 12, 2017

Support flew in from all directions and Ms. Beswick’s tweet received over one lakh re-tweets and 71,300 likes. Many called out to Instagram for being insensitive and biased and suggested to up their policies, others encouraged the young mother and offered support.

It’s cruel that they can support that when it’s just a picture of you with your child x — .Nicole. (@TheNickilee) September 13, 2017

I’d rather see this picture of a mother and son happy than most of the crap allowed on there! — 🌷Debs🌷 (@deblaar) September 12, 2017

His beautiful face doesn’t meet their guidelines??? Then I feel very sorry for them. — Mags (@MancMidwife) September 12, 2017

Retweeted, I am seriously outraged for you. People can be pathetic. Positive is this generated a lot of support pretty quickly. — Matthew Swartzel (@MatthewSwartzel) September 12, 2017

He is beautiful Charlie and so are you and so is the luv this photo oozes. The only ugly thing is man-made criteria. Sending v best wishes — DocSA_ (@DocSA_) September 12, 2017

I’d love to know what their guidelines are. It’s your son, should be up to you — Tony Draycott (@tonykjd) September 12, 2017

Who seriously is doing that? What sort of world are we living in? I’m baffled and fully you and your lovely #family x — Lee Garner (@Gadget3791) September 12, 2017

This is an absolute outrage. @instagram should know better and the person who reported you should hang their head in shame xx — Anne Cater (@annecater) September 12, 2017

