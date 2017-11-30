Top Stories

Instagram 2017: Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez make up top 10 most liked photos

The year 2017 is about to end and it is time to find out which celebrity photo broke the Internet and which hashtag was most often used by people on social media. Like every year, Instagram is out with the results and celebrities like Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez are clearly dominating the list.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2017 7:03 pm
beyonce, cristiano ronaldo, selena gomez, instagram trends, instagram hits, instagram trends 2017, most hashtag word 2017, indian express, indian express news Find out which hashtag was the most popular in 2017. (Source: Instagram)
It is that time of the year again when the report card of the social media sites are being prepared and released. Over these months, countless photos were liked, shared and gushed about on social networking sites. Like every year, Instagram has reviewed moments, trends and events from India and around the world that made news in 2017 and it is about time to know which, among them, was the most liked, which celebritiy was the most followed and which were the most popular hashtags that were used.

Find out which location in India and abroad was most Instagrammed and which pets, from all around the world, gained the most followers. The details are all out.

MOST FOLLOWED

Most-liked photos of 2017

Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
Cristian Ronaldo (@cristiano)
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Most-followed celebrities of 2017

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130 million+ followers
Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 116 million+ followers
Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115 million+ followers
Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108 million+ followers
Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) – 104 million+ followers
Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104 million+ followers
Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 99.5 million+ followers
Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 96 million+ followers
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9 million+ followers
Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 84.8 million+ followers

HASHTAGS

Top Global Hashtags of 2017

#love
#fashion
#photooftheday
#photography
#art
#beautiful
#travel
#happy
#nature
#picoftheday

Top India Hashtags of 2017
#love
#instagood
#photooftheday
#instagram
#picoftheday
#india
#photography
#fashion
#fun
#beautiful

Most-followed pets in the world on Instagram in 2017

Jiffpom (@jiffpom) – Pomeranian, US – 7 million followers
Nala (@nala_cat) – Cat, US – 3.5 million followers
Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug) – Pug, US – 3 million followers
Shibainu Maru (@marutaro) – Shiba Inu, JP – 2.6 million followers
Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) – Cat, US – 2.4 million followers
Marnie the Dog (@marniethedog) – Shih Tzu, US – 2.1 million followers
Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart) – Chiweenie, US – 1.9 million+ followers
JuniperFoxx (@juniperfoxx) – Fox, US – 1.9 million followers
Lil Bub (@iamlilbub) – Cat, US – 1.6 million+ followers
Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) – Husky, US – 1.6 million followers

GEOTAGS

Most-Instagrammed Indian cities of 2017

New Delhi, India
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Bangalore, India
Hyderabad
Pune, Maharashtra
Ahmedabad, India
Calcutta, India
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Goa, India
Surat, Gujarat

Most-Instagrammed Indian Locations of 2017

Marine Drive, Mumbai
Connaught Place, New Delhi
Taj Mahal, Agra
Calangute Beach, Goa
India Gate, New Delhi
Golden Temple, Amritsar
Baga Beach, Goa
Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Nandi Hills, Karnataka
Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Most-Instagrammed cities of 2017

New York, New York
Moscow, Russia
London, United Kingdom
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Paris, France
Los Angeles, California
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Jakarta, Indonesia
Istanbul, Turkey
Barcelona, Spain

Most-Instagrammed Global Locations of 2017

Disneyland, Anaheim, USA
Times Square, New York City, USA
Central Park, New York City, USA
Tour Eiffel, Paris, France
Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo, Japan
Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA
Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA
Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA
Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA

