Instagram 2017: Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Selena Gomez make up top 10 most liked photos

It is that time of the year again when the report card of the social media sites are being prepared and released. Over these months, countless photos were liked, shared and gushed about on social networking sites. Like every year, Instagram has reviewed moments, trends and events from India and around the world that made news in 2017 and it is about time to know which, among them, was the most liked, which celebritiy was the most followed and which were the most popular hashtags that were used.

Find out which location in India and abroad was most Instagrammed and which pets, from all around the world, gained the most followers. The details are all out.

MOST FOLLOWED

Most-liked photos of 2017

Most-followed celebrities of 2017

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 130 million+ followers

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 116 million+ followers

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 115 million+ followers

Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 108 million+ followers

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) – 104 million+ followers

Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – 104 million+ followers

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 99.5 million+ followers

Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 96 million+ followers

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) – 93.9 million+ followers

Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 84.8 million+ followers

HASHTAGS

Top Global Hashtags of 2017

#love

#fashion

#photooftheday

#photography

#art

#beautiful

#travel

#happy

#nature

#picoftheday

Top India Hashtags of 2017

#love

#instagood

#photooftheday

#instagram

#picoftheday

#india

#photography

#fashion

#fun

#beautiful

Most-followed pets in the world on Instagram in 2017

Jiffpom (@jiffpom) – Pomeranian, US – 7 million followers

Nala (@nala_cat) – Cat, US – 3.5 million followers

Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug) – Pug, US – 3 million followers

Shibainu Maru (@marutaro) – Shiba Inu, JP – 2.6 million followers

Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) – Cat, US – 2.4 million followers

Marnie the Dog (@marniethedog) – Shih Tzu, US – 2.1 million followers

Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart) – Chiweenie, US – 1.9 million+ followers

JuniperFoxx (@juniperfoxx) – Fox, US – 1.9 million followers

Lil Bub (@iamlilbub) – Cat, US – 1.6 million+ followers

Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) – Husky, US – 1.6 million followers

GEOTAGS

Most-Instagrammed Indian cities of 2017

New Delhi, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Bangalore, India

Hyderabad

Pune, Maharashtra

Ahmedabad, India

Calcutta, India

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Goa, India

Surat, Gujarat

Most-Instagrammed Indian Locations of 2017

Marine Drive, Mumbai

Connaught Place, New Delhi

Taj Mahal, Agra

Calangute Beach, Goa

India Gate, New Delhi

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Baga Beach, Goa

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Qutub Minar, New Delhi

Most-Instagrammed cities of 2017

New York, New York

Moscow, Russia

London, United Kingdom

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Paris, France

Los Angeles, California

Saint Petersburg, Russia

Jakarta, Indonesia

Istanbul, Turkey

Barcelona, Spain

Most-Instagrammed Global Locations of 2017

Disneyland, Anaheim, USA

Times Square, New York City, USA

Central Park, New York City, USA

Tour Eiffel, Paris, France

Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo, Japan

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA

Musée du Louvre, Paris, France

Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA

Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA

Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA

