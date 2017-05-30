Indian-Swedish couple posts adorable video on Youtube; gets racially abused for man’s skin colour

The hurtful and the racist comments on the Youtube video have been taken down. (Source: moaws/Instagram) The hurtful and the racist comments on the Youtube video have been taken down. (Source: moaws/Instagram)

Day after day, instances of racial abuse across the globe are increasing in number. It was only recently that we had come across the horrific video of a woman on a train in Ireland shouting racist remarks at her fellow Asian passengers. Very soon a video surfaced on Youtube bringing to light the plight of two African women who were verbally abused by the commuters in Delhi metro. Our society’s obsession with skin colour and using that as a parameter to judge a person, however irrational, remains a sad truth.

ALSO READ | This student’s outrage over white privilege is the most honest thing you will read today

Recently, an Indian-Swedish couple were at the receiving end of the wrath of people only because both of them come from two different places and well, look different. Going by their Instagram posts and Youtube videos, Moa and Markus seem to be like any other regular couple with an adorable kid. Recently Moa, who is a blogger, had posted a video with her Indian-origin Swedish husband trying to feed their daughter.

However few users decided to look beyond what the blogger was trying to say, and instead posted some very hurtful and racist comments. From calling Markus a “subhuman trash” to referring to the baby as “ugly”, the hate messages that were spewed on the video were unimaginable. Though the comments have been taken down, an Imgur user archived the worse ones.

This is the video.

Here are some of the comments.

Do you see the hatred?

And how brutal they get, for no fault of the couple.



It just keeps getting worse.



However in what can be considered as a silver lining in the entire scenario, there are some users who sent their support both on Instagram and on Youtube.

“Hey… Jus read an article about what u and ur husband had to go through for posting an adorable video of your daughter… Please do not let haters win.. You guys are in love and ur baby is beautiful. Keep spreading love… Much love for little Mila ” wrote one, while another wrote, “Your family is beautiful. Love to you and your gorgeous child. My husband has Swedish, Slovak, Castillian, Irish ancestry and I am Bengali. We live in the United States.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd