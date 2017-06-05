Latest News

VIDEO: CNN anchor’s ‘racist comment’ to Spelling Bee 2017 Indian-American champ sparks off Twitter outrage

'Sanskrit? No she's used to using English, in which she can spell every word,' wrote Kumail Nanjiani, Indian origin TV actor, responding to the CNN anchor's racist remark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 12:58 pm
indian spelling bee champion, indian spelling bee winner, indian spelling bee winner ananya vinay, CNN racist comments to ananvya vinay, cnn host racism towards ananya vinay, cn host video showing racism towards ananya vinay indian spelling bee champion, indian express, indian express news The CNN anchor’s comment has been garnering flak on Twitter, for its racist implications. (Source: Jeremy McLellan/Twitter)

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay became the 13th consecutive Indian-origin kid to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States. As the news came quite at heels of the US President Donald Trump’s coining a new word on Twitter — Covfefe, it is not surprising that Vinay was made to spell out the word by CNN. But it so happened that she spelled it out as COFEFE (heavens forbid!), to which Alisyn Camerota, one of the hosts, said: “It’s a nonsense word. So, we’re not sure that its root is actually in Sanskrit, which is what you’re probably, uh, used to using, so, I don’t know. Anyway” — a comment that has since then been garnering flak on Twitter, for its racist implications.

Watch the video, uploaded by stand-up comedian Jeremy McLellan, here.

Here are the reactions that the video has since them been generating on the micro-blogging site, mostly criticising the Camerota and calling her out for ‘Sanskrit comment’ of stereotypical nature.

Most comments, including that of Kumail Nanjiani, Indian origin TV actor, strongly condemned the host’s ‘ignorance’ and her belief that Sanskrit’s usage is still widely prevalent in India. “No she’s used to using English, in which she can spell every word,” wrote Nanjiani. “Racist and regressive comments by a CNN anchor !! Appalling to say the least,” wrote another Twitter user.

But there were others who spoke out in support of Camerota. Many explained that she probably was talking about looking for the root of the word in Sanskrit and mustn’t have implied it in a racist way.

