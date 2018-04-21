Diner proposed to ‘marry’ mango chicken dish, and this Indian restaurant in UK is now looking for him

Ever thought of marrying your favourite dish? Well, a diner seems to be head over heels in love with a mango chicken curry dish. (Source: Just Eats UK) Ever thought of marrying your favourite dish? Well, a diner seems to be head over heels in love with a mango chicken curry dish. (Source: Just Eats UK)

With so many cuisines and recipes to choose from, food has built an intangible connection with many hearts. Perhaps that’s why, “food is bae” is much more than just a hashtag. Different people have different ways to express their love for food, but a man went a little overboard with his fondness for a particular dish when he publicly announced that would “marry” it. No, it’s not a joke!

Luke, who is based at Northampton in UK, walked into a leading Indian restaurant, Saffron Dial a Curry. He ordered a special Bangladeshi item The Mango Chicken Dish which is described as one of the “best selling dishes” on its menu. The dish described as “fruity mango curry in a medium hot dry bhuna style sauce” must have totally tantalised his tastebuds — so much that in his online review on Just Eat, he wrote: “If I could marry this mango chicken I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Well, that’s not all. The restaurant was so pleased with his “proposal” that they even made arrangements where he could exchange rings with the dish. No kidding! They replied to him, saying, “The mango chicken is a feisty old bird but you know what, if you continue to wine and dine her Luke I think she might be receptive to the idea of a life of matrimonial bliss. Should I get a hat?!”

We’re used to getting rave reviews on @JustEatUK but I’m not sure a customer has ever issued a proposal to one of our dishes before. This could be the start of something truly beautiful Luke… 🧖‍♀️💍🐓 pic.twitter.com/ZcAWW76u2R — 🌶Saffron Curry (@IndianSaffron) April 5, 2018

Catching hold of the rare opportunity, the restaurant and the delivery service came up with a proposal and perk for him. “Saffron has offered to host a show-stopping service where the ‘couple’ can exchange their ‘vow-frezis’ – and Just Eat will provide a year’s free takeaway at Saffron as a wedding present,” the Hampton Chronicle reported.

The search is on for our mystery @JustEatUK diner who has fallen head over heels for our mango chicken and now wants to wed his favourite dish! Is it you? Get in touch! 💍🐓💋🧖‍♀️ http://t.co/zzaG5JhTyr — 🌶Saffron Curry (@IndianSaffron) April 16, 2018

“Our mango chicken is a customer favourite, but it’s a first to get a marriage proposal,” owner Naz Islam added, even though they haven’t heard back from the customer yet. “We want to make our customer’s wish to say I do come true – we’re up for it if they are. If you left the review please get in touch to organise your ceremony – we promise it will be a spicy day to remember,” the owner promised.

Although a publicity stunt, it would be interesting to see if the customer actually turns up to marry his ‘hot’ bride-to-be “waiting at the altar” and claim his wedding gift of relishing free curry for a year, worth £250.

