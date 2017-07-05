Indian guy mocks China’s rocket launch failure; Elon Musk gave him an epic reply

Launching a satellite is no cakewalk and requires great research and knowledge, not to mention the amount of hard work, time and dedication scores of people put in such magnum opus projects. And if something fails or some glitch arises everything may fall apart in a few seconds. Something similar happened when due to an anomaly China’s latest rocket launch failed, shattering the country’s dream to launch an extremely heavy 7.5-tonne experimental communications satellite into orbit.
There is no denying the amount of work by thousands that is put in for a launch such as this, not to forget the labour of love, but very few would be able to truly understand the pain that failure of such a project could inflict. And Tesla man and Space X CEO, Elon Musk is one of them, which is probably why he tweeted on Sunday, “I know how painful that is to the people who designed & built it.” Musk shared the news on his Twitter timeline with the sorry message.
Sorry to hear about China launch failure today. I know how painful that is to the people who designed & built it. http://t.co/iOkj6egF3O
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2017
Now, taking jibes about ‘Made in China’ things is something most of us are often guilty of, primarily because of the ‘short life’ associated with China-produced goods that are available in the market. Well, something similar happened when an Indian guy mocked China in a replied to Musk’s tweet saying, “Well what else can you expect from Made in China things😂😂”.
Well what else can you expect from Made in China things😂😂
— omkar banore (@30akshay) July 2, 2017
What happened next should be a lesson in troll-handling 101, and why even trolls should get their facts straight before targeting people. What seemed like a crude desi joke that we often make in our everyday life, certainly did not go down well with Musk. The South African-born Canadian-American business tycoon and inventor reminded the troll that almost every the phone including the hi-tech iPhones and even many Android ones are manufactured in China. Check, mate!
Musk wrote: “Actually, China manufacturing quality is excellent. Among other things, that’s where iPhones, many Android phones & most laptops are made.”
Actually, China manufacturing quality is excellent. Among other things, that’s where iPhones, many Android phones & most laptops are made.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2017
Many applauded Musk and even praised him for being humble.
Nice to see some compassion and understanding from someone public on my twitter feed today. Wish politics had a little more of that.
— Matthew Miller (@MosaicM80) July 2, 2017
At least China is trying. Good on Elon for being humble 👍.
— AJtheAviationist (@AJtheAviator) July 2, 2017
I’m impressed by your attitude to other humans. You’re the compulsorily example to be followed. Really.
— Edit Linda Lázár (@EditLinda_Lazar) July 2, 2017
However, the smartypants in question did not take the generous offering by Musk, his knowledge and humility. Instead, he went on to tweet claiming how he was “cyber-bullied by Elon Musk”!
When i was cyber bullied by Elon Musk😂😂
