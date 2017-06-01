Photo of bride wearing shorts instead of lehenga has everybody in splits on Twitter

A photo of a bride attending her wedding in gym shorts is going viral. (Source: Auntybharwi/Twitter) A photo of a bride attending her wedding in gym shorts is going viral. (Source: Auntybharwi/Twitter)

Before we start, let’s all come together to agree on the simple fact that a wedding is usually a grand affair. Especially among Indians, from the bride and the groom themselves, the never-ending number of relatives (who last surfaced when your 12th Boards’ results had been declared) to the tiny tots in the family, everybody gets into a frenzy. But when the bride decides that she is done with everybody trying to outshine her on her special day, anything can happen. For all you know, she might even turn up in a shorts instead of a lehenga. Well, if a picture on the Internet is to go by, a seemingly Indian bride, decided to go sans lehenga for her wedding. Relax, she wears a black Nike gym shorts instead. Of course, the Internet has forgotten to keep calm ever since.

Along with the picture, a video shows the bride and her Sikh groom being congratulated by people in a setting that seems abroad. While we are yet to figure who she is and what inspired her to ditch the lehenga, there has meanwhile been no stopping the jokes on Twitter.

Video proof lo kejriwal ke liye pic.twitter.com/jJZH1MgvvR — Arora Sahab (@Rajesh_Arora1) May 30, 2017

Here are some of the Twitter reactions the bride has managed to stir up on social media.

When you’re raised in Canada but are Indian at heart. pic.twitter.com/WAHjh06EPB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2017

1.What your mom expects your wife would be

2.What you expect your wife would be pic.twitter.com/wxEFq2JyXT — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 31, 2017

when tailor doesn’t deliver lehnga on-time 😂😂😬 pic.twitter.com/ci68DDMH4J — Sarkarsm ✘ (@thebakwaashour) May 30, 2017

When you’ve planned to run away from your marriage… pic.twitter.com/2Mi9XD3aPG — Baloo 2.0 (@Indian_Idle_) May 31, 2017

When your Lehenga is stitched by Mr. India. pic.twitter.com/Oae2NyIuf3 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 30, 2017

When you take “मुझे बस आपकी बेटी दो जोड़ो कपड़ों में चाहिए” way to seriously and internationally pic.twitter.com/tVcxpffdP3 — A.T.you.L (@pseudo_pandit) May 30, 2017

When you have to hit the gym right after the feraas — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) May 30, 2017

*when u are going to video chat with in laws😂 — Bakwas Engineer (@NotPrakhargupta) May 30, 2017

Whatsapp family group Vs Instagram DM group. pic.twitter.com/OVHjInnxej — 🍎 (@footlongerr) May 30, 2017

From wondering if Ranveer Singh (and his eccentric fashion taste) decided to pay the bride a last moment visit to guessing she might have to hit the gym right after the wedding, Twitterati went all out guessing!

What are your thoughts though? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

