Photo of bride wearing shorts instead of lehenga has everybody in splits on Twitter

From wondering if Ranveer Singh decided to pay the bride a last moment visit to guessing she might have to hit the gym right after the wedding, Twitterati went all out guessing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 1, 2017 1:40 pm
bride in lehenga and shorts, bride lehenga memes, canada bride lehenga shorts, canada bride lehenga twitter reactions, bride wears nike shorts viral video, indian express, indian express news A photo of a bride attending her wedding in gym shorts is going viral. (Source: Auntybharwi/Twitter)

Before we start, let’s all come together to agree on the simple fact that a wedding is usually a grand affair. Especially among Indians, from the bride and the groom themselves, the never-ending number of relatives (who last surfaced when your 12th Boards’ results had been declared) to the tiny tots in the family, everybody gets into a frenzy. But when the bride decides that she is done with everybody trying to outshine her on her special day, anything can happen. For all you know, she might even turn up in a shorts instead of a lehenga. Well, if a picture on the Internet is to go by,  a seemingly Indian bride, decided to go sans lehenga for her wedding. Relax, she wears a black Nike gym shorts instead. Of course, the Internet has forgotten to keep calm ever since.

Along with the picture, a video shows the bride and her Sikh groom being congratulated by people in a setting that seems abroad. While we are yet to figure who she is and what inspired her to ditch the lehenga, there has meanwhile been no stopping the jokes on Twitter.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions the bride has managed to stir up on social media.

From wondering if Ranveer Singh (and his eccentric fashion taste) decided to pay the bride a last moment visit to guessing she might have to hit the gym right after the wedding, Twitterati went all out guessing!

What are your thoughts though? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

