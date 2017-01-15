India wins while Piers Morgan was watching La La Land, now tweeple wait for ‘Virender Sehwag vs Piers Morgan’

Is Virender Sehwag (Ind) vs Piers Morgan (Eng) the India vs Pakistan of Twitter? Is Virender Sehwag (Ind) vs Piers Morgan (Eng) the India vs Pakistan of Twitter?

When it comes to the social media space and cricket, the first name that usually comes to mind is that of former India player and current commentator Virender Sehwag, who has made quite a name for himself as a celebrity troll. Funnily enough, the first name that comes to mind soon after – should we indulge in a game of word association – is that of British journalist Piers Morgan.

So, as the nailbiting first match of the three-match series between India and England came to a flurishing finish thanks to the batting by captain Virat Kohli and a great partnership with Kedar Jadhav. India won the match by three wickets, as they successfully chased down England’s 351 (the team’s highest score in India), scoring 356/7 at the end.

As Twitter buzzed with congratulatory messages for the Indian cricket team, one tweet by Sehwag made everyone’s day. “Hahahahahaha ! Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool. #INDvENG”, he tweeted. Now, this is Sehwag-s brand of cheekiness personified, but what people have been waiting for is him taking a more direct approach towards Morgan, with whom he’s had a Twitter-troll history.

As someone tweeted: “#INDvENG over waiting for @virendersehwag vs @piersmorgan”.

One Twitter user even replied to Sehwag’s tweet saying, “sir waiting for you to troll @piersmorgan”.

Well, it seems like people would have to wait a while, because Morgan’s busy watching La La Land (which did fabulously at the Golden Globes this year), though he did manage to make known his sentiment regarding Kohli in a very telling tweet.

Kohli. ?????????????????? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2017

And if the previous two instance of tweeple calling out to Sehwag and Morgan doesn’t give you an idea of how much people want this war of tweets, sample these:

And the man of match goes to piersmorgan and the award will be presented by virendersehwag !!! — WIN GALAXY S7 NOW!!! (@giveawayzutton) January 15, 2017

@virendersehwag @sabherwalritika Take a sly at piers Morgan. That is obligatory — jatt buddhi (@ankitphoenix) January 15, 2017

Cant wait for @piersmorgan and @virendersehwag tweet exchange after the match ;-) #INDvENG — Manas jain (@ManasJain0809) January 15, 2017

@virendersehwag and @piersmorgan getting ready with all the tweets they will post in the next 1 hour — The Gora Madrasi (@ashwinreddy1) January 15, 2017

The big question now is – will the two oblige? This will be as nailbiting as the match itself!

