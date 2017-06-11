Latest News

India vs South Africa: Twitterati explode with memes after Faf du Plessis and David Miller have an epic mix-up

While India and South Africa are busy fighting it out on the field, their interaction generated some great drama on the field. Though there were three run-outs in the match, the mix up between David Miller and du Plessis takes the cake. By the end of it, both the batsmen were running toward the same crease.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2017 7:05 pm
india vs south africa, champions trophy, IND vs SA, champions trophy 2017, twitter reactions, miller du Plessis mix up, indian express, indian express news After South Africa’s performance in this Champions Trophy, they perhaps will hear this often. (Source: Virendra Vaishnav/Twitter)

The Champions Trophy has begun and it goes without saying that all eyes are focused on India. After their stupendous victory against Pakistan, India lost to Sri Lanka and let’s just say social media was not really kind. All this has only created a great buzz around the India South Africa match today, and seems like both teams are providing enough fodder to keep the buzz going. India won the toss and chose to field and while both the teams are fighting it out, neck to neck on the field, their interaction have also created some unintentional drama.

If you’ve been watching the match, you must have, by now, seen South Africa’s uncharacteristic sloppy running between the wickets, and witnessed the chaotic mix up between David Miller and Faf du Plessis. For the uninitiated, David Miller had just come to bat and du Plessis was on strike. The latter had just hit the ball and called for a run. While Miller was on his way to the other end of the crease, du Plessis changed his direction mid-way, and by the end of it both the batsmen were running toward the same crease. Yes, indeed. It goes without saying that this gave Virat Kohli and his team an easy opportunity, and they grabbed it.

In case you are wondering who was declared out, it was Miller since he came in late.

Incidentally this happened after AB de Villiers too lost his wicket while running in between the tickets. It was then only a matter of time till social media exploded with jokes.

Here are some of the reactions.
ICC showed the way.

And how.

We hope you got the reference there.

And this.

This was brutal.

Some even thought out an imaginary conversation between the batsmen. But we have a niggling feeling that this might not be too far from the truth.

Dhoni’s presence in the entire mix up was duly noted.

This is deep.

This is hilarious.

We dare you not to laugh at this.

