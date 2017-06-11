India vs South Africa: Twitterati explode with memes after Faf du Plessis and David Miller have an epic mix-up

After South Africa’s performance in this Champions Trophy, they perhaps will hear this often. (Source: Virendra Vaishnav/Twitter) After South Africa’s performance in this Champions Trophy, they perhaps will hear this often. (Source: Virendra Vaishnav/Twitter)

The Champions Trophy has begun and it goes without saying that all eyes are focused on India. After their stupendous victory against Pakistan, India lost to Sri Lanka and let’s just say social media was not really kind. All this has only created a great buzz around the India South Africa match today, and seems like both teams are providing enough fodder to keep the buzz going. India won the toss and chose to field and while both the teams are fighting it out, neck to neck on the field, their interaction have also created some unintentional drama.

If you’ve been watching the match, you must have, by now, seen South Africa’s uncharacteristic sloppy running between the wickets, and witnessed the chaotic mix up between David Miller and Faf du Plessis. For the uninitiated, David Miller had just come to bat and du Plessis was on strike. The latter had just hit the ball and called for a run. While Miller was on his way to the other end of the crease, du Plessis changed his direction mid-way, and by the end of it both the batsmen were running toward the same crease. Yes, indeed. It goes without saying that this gave Virat Kohli and his team an easy opportunity, and they grabbed it.

In case you are wondering who was declared out, it was Miller since he came in late.

Incidentally this happened after AB de Villiers too lost his wicket while running in between the tickets. It was then only a matter of time till social media exploded with jokes.

Here are some of the reactions.

ICC showed the way.

Virat Kohli had the easiest of run outs of David Miller thanks to a chaotic mix up. WATCH: http://t.co/FNo0yp4Lxu #INDvSA #CT17 pic.twitter.com/8vioq3s5ma — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2017

And how.

We hope you got the reference there.

* All good batsmen in this world bows down to Mahendra Bahubali * #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/s9iANYkpCS — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) June 11, 2017

And this.

When you realize that Mahendra Bahubali is your real king, not Bhallaldev.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4W75jLSHum — AJ (@DarrKeAage) June 11, 2017

This was brutal.

Some even thought out an imaginary conversation between the batsmen. But we have a niggling feeling that this might not be too far from the truth.

Miller – i came first 😒

Faf – No bro i was first 😏

DHONI – stop fighting and one of you please go 😂#INDvSA

Cr @aashi_kumari 😘 pic.twitter.com/MBmgQpcMJG — A N K I T A ❤ (@1ankitaseal) June 11, 2017

Dhoni’s presence in the entire mix up was duly noted.

This is deep.

This is hilarious.

When ur the cousin but also wants to be her shohar #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NUKf8lMBO7 — Khali Peeli (@engine_neer) June 11, 2017

We dare you not to laugh at this.

People who tried hard to cross their lines today. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/KFAq9LuUCp — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 11, 2017

