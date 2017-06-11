Latest News

India vs South Africa: Now, THIS couple from the ICC Champions Trophy match gets Twitterati’s meme-attention

While India and South Africa are busy fighting it out on the field, a couple from the spectators have caught the fancy of the people on social media. In the picture that is now going viral one can see an Indian guy looking at the girl next to him while she is busy eating.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 11, 2017 7:52 pm
india vs south africa, champions trophy, IND vs SA, champions trophy 2017, twitter reactions, couple, indian express, indian express news The couple clearly got all the attention in the India South Africa match. (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Champions trophy has begun and India is fighting it out with mixed results so far. While they won their match against Pakistan, they lost to Sri Lanka, and thus all eyes are fixed on the Men in Blue today as they take on Proteas. However as always is the case, the buzz is both on and off the field. If you had seen the India Pakistan match, then you must remember the viral image of the couple in the stands, that left social media in splits.

The woman had Pakistan’s national flag wrapped around her while the man, evidently was an Indian fan. The woman’s expression on seeing the man’s arm around her neck broke the Internet. And today, while India fights it out with South Africa, another couple – though we’re not quite sure if they’re really a couple or the guy just wants a slice of the lady’s pizza – has caught social media’s attention. In the picture that is now going viral one can see an Indian guy looking at the girl next to him while she is busy eating. His expression, which honestly you have to see to believe, has garnered him a lot of attention, and several memes on them are already doing rounds on social media.

Here are some of the reactions.
We told you. Just look at his face.

This is hilarious.

There were also those who declared him The Man of the Match even before the match ended. Well, why not.

If they indeed are together, then this conversation does not seem too far from the truth.

And someone, rightfully so, had predicted the future.

This is very, very funny.

Clearly, the jokes are far from getting over.

This is too good.

Someone had to point this out.

