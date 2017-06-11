India vs South Africa: Now, THIS couple from the ICC Champions Trophy match gets Twitterati’s meme-attention

The couple clearly got all the attention in the India South Africa match. (Source: Twitter) The couple clearly got all the attention in the India South Africa match. (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Champions trophy has begun and India is fighting it out with mixed results so far. While they won their match against Pakistan, they lost to Sri Lanka, and thus all eyes are fixed on the Men in Blue today as they take on Proteas. However as always is the case, the buzz is both on and off the field. If you had seen the India Pakistan match, then you must remember the viral image of the couple in the stands, that left social media in splits.

The woman had Pakistan’s national flag wrapped around her while the man, evidently was an Indian fan. The woman’s expression on seeing the man’s arm around her neck broke the Internet. And today, while India fights it out with South Africa, another couple – though we’re not quite sure if they’re really a couple or the guy just wants a slice of the lady’s pizza – has caught social media’s attention. In the picture that is now going viral one can see an Indian guy looking at the girl next to him while she is busy eating. His expression, which honestly you have to see to believe, has garnered him a lot of attention, and several memes on them are already doing rounds on social media.

Here are some of the reactions.

We told you. Just look at his face.

When you are on visit visa but plans to get permanent visa. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/mciXNRRYdF — Waleed Nasir (@waleednasir00) June 11, 2017

This is hilarious.

People who tried hard to cross their lines today. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/KFAq9LuUCp — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 11, 2017

There were also those who declared him The Man of the Match even before the match ended. Well, why not.

If they indeed are together, then this conversation does not seem too far from the truth.

“Don’t you worry Darling. I would last longer than all your team batsmen for sure.”#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/GWQlCiJS1l — Banna. (@iJaiDeep_) June 11, 2017

And someone, rightfully so, had predicted the future.

i knew it so many meme gonna be creat after this scene 😂 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/95mlbRiTQH — Imteyaz rayeen (@Imteyazray) June 11, 2017

This is very, very funny.

This kind of pic hurts Jethalal very badly😜 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/N92RiElN7s — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 11, 2017

Clearly, the jokes are far from getting over.

“Subah se bhookha hoon, memsaab. Kuch khaane ko do na” pic.twitter.com/yikBVui6lE — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) June 11, 2017

“Bhai score kya hua?” “Pata nahi shayad Australia ki batting aayi hai”#INDVSA pic.twitter.com/4QSjhFh6cn — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 11, 2017

This is too good.

When you go abroad for further studies and parents & relatives say,” आते समय, वहा की स्पेशियलीटी लेके आ” pic.twitter.com/omSGBbuX75 — Moneyश (@iMoneysh) June 11, 2017

Bangladeshis looking at the Champions Trophy pic.twitter.com/Lu3EvWBFYl — Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 11, 2017

When the other guy walks away with your crush. pic.twitter.com/4u9kOtmERh — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) June 11, 2017

Someone had to point this out.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd