India vs Pakistan: This couple from the ICC Champions Trophy match has Twitterati LOL-ing

This couple’s expressions are a hit on the Internet. (Source: VDwivedi97/Twitter) This couple’s expressions are a hit on the Internet. (Source: VDwivedi97/Twitter)

The end of the much anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 saw people across the country celebrating the victory. Especially on the Internet, there were no dearth of jokes, when it came to making fun of Pakistan, the rains that Pakistan cricketers (probably) wished for to stop the match they were losing terribly and then the reactions that followed India’s rather ‘easy peasy’ win. But amidst all that (and Imad Wasim’s unsettling hairdo), there was a couple in the stands, photos of whom went viral.

Wondering why?

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: There is no dearth of jokes on Internet after the ICC Champions Trophy match

Well, the woman had Pakistan’s national flag wrapped around her while the man had India’s, as they sat together, with the man’s hand casually hanging around her neck. That’s not the catch though. A screen grab of her apparent disapproval of the man’s arm around her neck had the Internet in splits, while many obvious analogies were quickly drawn as well. No surprises — many Twitter users actually got down to comparing the couple’s expressions (especially that of the woman) to the then ongoing match. With the woman’s ‘not-so-happy’ look being played out as that of Pakistan’s status quo then, there was no looking back for the Internet, which had a field day making memes.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: These cricket jokes and memes on the match have left everyone in splits

Here are some of the reactions that the picture of the couple garnered on social media.

Enough of Pakistan invading India, tonight India will invade Pakistan. #IndvsPakpic.twitter.com/sAqBCajg43 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 4, 2017

Face of that girl aka Pakistan says it all — Vageesh Dwivedi (@VDwivedi97) June 4, 2017

When you can’t agree with your wife for anything #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OaTtgZDrQa — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 4, 2017

Iss bande p mere ko tarash a rahi h jab bhi Pakistan harta hoga isse roti naseeb nahi hoti hogi#INDvPAK #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/qkTSaP0FB3 — kyahalhai (@BihariTroller) June 4, 2017

Good to see the love between India and Pakistan along with Ramesh Powar #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cIVldQUQe1 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 4, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd