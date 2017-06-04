India vs Pakistan: Twitterati in splits over Imad Wasim’s new hairstyle

Close enough? (Source: Close enough? (Source:

The importance of cricket in India requires no introduction. People follow it closely and treat it almost as a religion. Among other matches, the importance and significance of an India Pakistan match cannot be denied. It is nerve rattling and one of the few things cricket enthusiasts across the border wait impatiently for. It is no surprise then that the India-Pakistan match in the Champions trophy has the attention of the entire nation.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: When rain interrupts match, and Twitter buzzes with memes and jokes

However, amidst the epic battle, Pakistani bowler Imad Wasim has left social media in splits. It is not the skill of the left arm bowler that has Twitterati talking, rather it is his unique hairstyle that social media clearly cannot get enough of.

This is how he looks.

Do you see the hairstyle? Of course you do. Now if you think social media will keep calm looking at that, then you are clearly mistaken. It was only a matter of hours till Twitterati exploded, and one meme after another started pouring in. From comparing his hairstyle to Anjali’s from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to likening it to Salman Khan’s hairdo from Tere Naam, social media had a field day.

Needless each meme is more hilarious than the other. We bring you the funniest ones.

We are not saying, they are saying.

We dare you not to laugh at this. Go ahead.

This was expected, of course it was.

Well, this went too far. Just too far.

And this is really brutal.

Some even found it angelic, if you know what we mean.

imad wasim taking a break to admire the stadium #CricInGif pic.twitter.com/AAPjImg6ez — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) June 4, 2017

This is a fitting ode to Wasim’s iconic middle parting. Again we are not saying, they are.

Imad Wasim right now. pic.twitter.com/632K2OzmFL — Emad Zafar (@EmadZafar) June 4, 2017

Well, this went too far. Like really.

Imad Wasim copying hairstyle from Thalaivar Vadivelu pic.twitter.com/FvA2z3ARzk — The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) June 4, 2017

How neatly all the references are summed up.

#ImadWasim behind the scenes

reminding the song: “WO LADKI NAHIN ZINDAGI HAI MERI ” #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/6KJtTanF1J — Lashari (@lasharighazan) June 4, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd