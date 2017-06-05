India vs Pakistan: There is no dearth of jokes on Internet after the ICC Champions Trophy match

India vs Pakistan: There were no holds barred after the Champions League match. (Source: Atheist Krishna/Twitter) India vs Pakistan: There were no holds barred after the Champions League match. (Source: Atheist Krishna/Twitter)

Unless you have been living under a rock all these days, you would know that the ICC Champions League had started and the most awaited match between India and Pakistan just ended. Scoring a massive 319/3 in 48 overs, India won the match against Pakistan, who were bowled out for 164 inside 34 overs. While rain often interrupted the match, it brought down Pakistan’s target to 280. Pakistan’s humiliating defeat resulted in a bevvy of jokes on the Internet. From jibes on Pakistan, the popular ‘beta tumse na ho paayega’ dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur, to tweets heaping praises on the Indian cricket team, the Internet was a busy place after the #IndVsPak match.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India dodge rain, crush Pakistan in insipid opener

Here is how some people reacted on Twitter after the match.

Pic 1 : What Pakistan fans on Twitter project their team as Pic 2 : how Pakistan team actually plays #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Eunrzdxo2f — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 4, 2017

My reaction upon seeing Pakistan at 151/7 chasing around 300 in a tournament called ‘Champions’ Trophy. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cRFWffQrqv — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 4, 2017

Although Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first, stellar performances by Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan among others, led India to a glorious 319 runs for three wickets. While the Internet was quick to make hilarious jibes on Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim’s quirky hairdo and notice a couple of which the woman seemingly supported Pakistan and the man supported India, there were no holds barred after India won the match against Pakistan.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd