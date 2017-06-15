India vs Bangladesh: As India storms into final with Pakistan, Twitterati can’t keep calm

India defeated Bangladesh with a comprehensive nine-wicket margin to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Even though a confident yet humble Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “We didn’t expect to win by nine wickets, but that’s the quality of our top order”, it seems fans knew about this victory all along. After Pakistan’s impressive eight-wicket victory against England in the first semi-finals, it was only fair, that India set the target high. After all, it’s not every day these two teams play each other.
While on Twitter the battle of the arch-rivals had begun on Wednesday, even before India won today’s semis, we have to wait until Sunday to actually witness the epic clash.
ALSO WATCH | Virat Kohli has another doppelgänger, this time in Pakistan — and fans can’t handle it!
From politicians to film stars everyone has already thrown an open challenge to Pakistan and are convinced that the Men in Blue will bring home the trophy and “TV sets will again be broken” in the neighbouring country.
ALSO READ | India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli’s wacky tongue-out expression takes social media by storm
As soon has India’s terrific three — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — secured the total, Indian fans just couldn’t handle it. In fact, they just needed to decide what made them happier — defeating Bangladesh by a great margin, or the excitement of an India-Pakistan final. The arch-rivals had last locked horns in a final at the 2007 T20 World Cup, so it’s understandable why people can’t keep calm.
India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy finals.
Start Sports Ad Sales Manager right now : pic.twitter.com/pVD2AFDVxy
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 15, 2017
Jokes and memes started flooding Twitter and both Bangladesh and Pakistan were at the receiving end.
ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan: As Pakistan reach Champions Trophy final, fans gear up for Ind vs Pak again on Father’s day
Here’s what fans had to say about Pakistan.
#INDvBAN, oh sorry #INDvsPAK. #ICCChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/myMbZSatd1
— MTV India (@MTVIndia) June 15, 2017
India in #CT17#INDvPAK ( Green ) Win#INDvSL ( No Green ) Lose#INDvSA ( Green ) Win#INDvBAN ( Green ) Win#INDvPAK ( Green ) 😈😈😈😈😈
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 15, 2017
“Tum humare sath final kheloge? 😂😂” #IndvPak #CT17 pic.twitter.com/CPWMCqSJMr
— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 15, 2017
#IndVsPak #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #ChampionsTrophy2017
India to Pakistan : On 18th June pic.twitter.com/9U8DEWcHPk
— Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 15, 2017
Kitni Baar Chale Aate Ho Muh Uthake Haarne Ke Liye..#IndvPak #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/27jfFAqh1w
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 15, 2017
Meanwhile #Pakistan‘s Reaction…😂😂😂😉#INDvsBAN #INDvsPak #INDvPAK #INDvBAN #CT17 #RohitSharma #Rohit #dhawan #Kohli pic.twitter.com/yRkN7sqhkN
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 15, 2017
Reporter : how do you feel about INDIA being in the final, yet again? #INDvPAK
Sarfraz : pic.twitter.com/ItcF9ngH9g
— Tushar Ugale (@tushartweets13) June 15, 2017
Pakistanis right now pic.twitter.com/7HCVZ8yRPZ
— Ojas. (@Ojasism) June 15, 2017
When told India has reached the finals instead of Bangladesh. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/IPadKYHrWS
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 15, 2017
#IndVsPak #INDvBAN
Meanwhile Pakistanis condition be like : pic.twitter.com/pwPEkTrIzz
— Kushagra Sharma (@OkKushagra) June 15, 2017
Here’s what fans had to say about Bangladesh.
What Bangladesh Wanted vs What They Got…#INDvBAN #IndvsBan #CT17 pic.twitter.com/En1vFbBWVl
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 15, 2017
Some deleted scenes#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/09jLYmicm1
— Jigyas (@impracticalzigy) June 15, 2017
BAN : We Will Win 💪💪
INDIA : Ase Kaise 😂😂👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7nnddKWbiA
— Keep Guessing (@Keepguessng) June 15, 2017
“Wahan upar mera laptop pada hai. Jaa aur apni team ki pic Champions Trophy ke saath photoshop kar le..” #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/OhVyOJdReP
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 15, 2017
Wo udhar ek shop hai.. champions trophy ki replica bech rahein hain.. khareed liyo.. gharwale khush ho jayenge.. pic.twitter.com/60VNIaCsic
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 15, 2017
This Mushfiqur Rahim’s reaction perfectly defines Virat Kohli’s batting class.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pU7DqRA4cc
— SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) June 15, 2017
#INDvBAN Koi Bat Nahi Bangladesh Apan Photoshop karke Champion’s Trophy tumhe dila denge . 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JJFi8W269g
— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) June 15, 2017
#INDvBAN
This what india did to bangladesh today.pic.twitter.com/l9LCym5pvT
— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) June 15, 2017
Pic 1: What Bangladeshis thought their team is
Pic 2: What their team actually is pic.twitter.com/mZUiGlu0Pw
— मेहरान MUFC🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) June 15, 2017
This is how India 🇮🇳 kicked out Bangladesh from the champions trophy 2017😅😂😂🙌👏👏
Congratulations team India🇮🇳 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IhobwyIcY7
— Piyush Tambe (@piyushjagdishta) June 15, 2017
Who did this? 😂#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZUDNzWwnON
— Banna. (@iJaiDeep_) June 15, 2017
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App