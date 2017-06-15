India vs Bangladesh: As India storms into final with Pakistan, Twitterati can’t keep calm

India captain Virat Kohli gestures during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Source: AP) India captain Virat Kohli gestures during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Source: AP)

India defeated Bangladesh with a comprehensive nine-wicket margin to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Even though a confident yet humble Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “We didn’t expect to win by nine wickets, but that’s the quality of our top order”, it seems fans knew about this victory all along. After Pakistan’s impressive eight-wicket victory against England in the first semi-finals, it was only fair, that India set the target high. After all, it’s not every day these two teams play each other.

While on Twitter the battle of the arch-rivals had begun on Wednesday, even before India won today’s semis, we have to wait until Sunday to actually witness the epic clash.

From politicians to film stars everyone has already thrown an open challenge to Pakistan and are convinced that the Men in Blue will bring home the trophy and “TV sets will again be broken” in the neighbouring country.

As soon has India’s terrific three — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — secured the total, Indian fans just couldn’t handle it. In fact, they just needed to decide what made them happier — defeating Bangladesh by a great margin, or the excitement of an India-Pakistan final. The arch-rivals had last locked horns in a final at the 2007 T20 World Cup, so it’s understandable why people can’t keep calm.

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy finals. Start Sports Ad Sales Manager right now : pic.twitter.com/pVD2AFDVxy — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 15, 2017

Jokes and memes started flooding Twitter and both Bangladesh and Pakistan were at the receiving end.

Here’s what fans had to say about Pakistan.

Kitni Baar Chale Aate Ho Muh Uthake Haarne Ke Liye..#IndvPak #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/27jfFAqh1w — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 15, 2017

Reporter : how do you feel about INDIA being in the final, yet again? #INDvPAK Sarfraz : pic.twitter.com/ItcF9ngH9g — Tushar Ugale (@tushartweets13) June 15, 2017

When told India has reached the finals instead of Bangladesh. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/IPadKYHrWS — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 15, 2017

Here’s what fans had to say about Bangladesh.

“Wahan upar mera laptop pada hai. Jaa aur apni team ki pic Champions Trophy ke saath photoshop kar le..” #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/OhVyOJdReP — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 15, 2017

#INDvBAN Wo udhar ek shop hai.. champions trophy ki replica bech rahein hain.. khareed liyo.. gharwale khush ho jayenge.. pic.twitter.com/60VNIaCsic — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 15, 2017

This Mushfiqur Rahim’s reaction perfectly defines Virat Kohli’s batting class.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pU7DqRA4cc — SIR .. (@SirJohnRoe) June 15, 2017

#INDvBAN Koi Bat Nahi Bangladesh Apan Photoshop karke Champion’s Trophy tumhe dila denge . 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JJFi8W269g — Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) June 15, 2017

Pic 1: What Bangladeshis thought their team is

Pic 2: What their team actually is pic.twitter.com/mZUiGlu0Pw — मेहरान MUFC🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) June 15, 2017

This is how India 🇮🇳 kicked out Bangladesh from the champions trophy 2017😅😂😂🙌👏👏

Congratulations team India🇮🇳 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IhobwyIcY7 — Piyush Tambe (@piyushjagdishta) June 15, 2017

