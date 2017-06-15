Latest News

India vs Bangladesh: As India storms into final with Pakistan, Twitterati can’t keep calm

Jokes and memes started flooding Twitter and both Bangladesh and Pakistan were at the receiving end.

India defeated Bangladesh with a comprehensive nine-wicket margin to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Even though a confident yet humble Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “We didn’t expect to win by nine wickets, but that’s the quality of our top order”, it seems fans knew about this victory all along. After Pakistan’s impressive eight-wicket victory against England in the first semi-finals, it was only fair, that India set the target high. After all, it’s not every day these two teams play each other.

While on Twitter the battle of the arch-rivals had begun on Wednesday, even before India won today’s semis, we have to wait until Sunday to actually witness the epic clash.

From politicians to film stars everyone has already thrown an open challenge to Pakistan and are convinced that the Men in Blue will bring home the trophy and “TV sets will again be broken” in the neighbouring country.

As soon has India’s terrific three — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan — secured the total, Indian fans just couldn’t handle it. In fact, they just needed to decide what made them happier — defeating Bangladesh by a great margin, or the excitement of an India-Pakistan final. The arch-rivals had last locked horns in a final at the 2007 T20 World Cup, so it’s understandable why people can’t keep calm.

