Gigi Hadid’s Twitter thread lashing out against body shamers is a much-needed emotional roller-coaster

Gigi Hadid gives a fitting reply to body-shamers on social media. (Source: File Photo) Gigi Hadid gives a fitting reply to body-shamers on social media. (Source: File Photo)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has hit back at all those trolls who have body-shamed her for being too thin or skinny. In a series of tweets, the 22-year-old has disclosed how she has been undergoing treatment for Hashimoto’s disease (also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis), which is why her body has been changing drastically.

Addressing all those “determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years”, Hadid – over a five-tweet thread – talks about her struggle with her illness, how she’s notw feeling better and healthier, and most importantly, how she “will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to.”

Body-shamers on social media don’t need a reason to pull a woman down by shaming her. Sometimes it’s for apparently being too fat, at other times it’s for being too thin, or too curvy or too flat. Be it a supermodel or not, the fact that someone’s picture is in the social media space seems to automatically open the doors for people to comment on the subject’s body; although, the former have to deal with it in volumes.

In India, similar troll victims include names such as Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Esha Gupta.

While many have time and again spoken up against being targeted for their bodies, by people who knew nothing of their health conditions, Hadid’s tweets come as a reminder that just because someone is a celebrity, it does not make it acceptable for people to carry a media trial on their body and looks.

Read her tweets here.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

This is not the first time that an actor has come out with their issues with body shamming. A while back, Ileana D’Cruz shed light on her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder. She opened up about how she suffered ‘body dysmorphia’ for 15 long years. Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is a psychological condition in which a person obsessively focuses on one apparent flaw or shortcoming in their physical appearance. Time and again these strong women have spoken about their issues with such brutal social practices and it’s time we stop adding names to the list of victims

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd