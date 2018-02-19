  • Associate Sponsor
Imran Khan gets married for the third time and there’s a tweet fest across the world

This is Imran Khan's third wedding. His previous two marriages — first with Jemima Goldsmith, in 1995, lasted nine years. He was married to TV anchor Reham Khan for a brief perid of ten months in 2015. Khan has two sons from his marriage with Goldsmith.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan got married to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, thus putting an end to weeks of speculation. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, who is also known as Pinki Pir, in a simple ceremony in Lahore yesterday (February 18). This is Khan’s third wedding. His previous two marriages — first with Jemima Goldsmith, in 1995, lasted nine years. He was married to TV anchor Reham Khan for a brief period of ten months in 2015. Khan has two sons from his marriage with Goldsmith.

Here is how Twitter is responding:

Tweets about how the media was giving undue importance to the PTI chief’s wedding also surfaced meanwhile on social media.

According to PTI, a source said that Khan had started visiting Maneka about a year ago seeking spiritual advice. “He got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some ‘intimacy’ and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month,” the source said. PTI further said that a source from his party said that he was under immense pressure to reveal that he had got married again because the PTI leadership was of the view that strong rumours surrounding his marriage had an important part to play in the party’s defeat in Punjab’s Lodhran district recently. “Khan was advised to disclose his marriage as early as possible because the general elections are not far away and the PTI may suffer more, politically, if this news was broken just before the polls,” he said.

