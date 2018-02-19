Imran Khan gets married for the third time and there’s a tweet fest across the world

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, who is also known as Pinki Pir, in a simple ceremony in Lahore yesterday (February 18).(Source: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)/Twitter) PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, who is also known as Pinki Pir, in a simple ceremony in Lahore yesterday (February 18).(Source: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)/Twitter)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan got married to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, thus putting an end to weeks of speculation. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, who is also known as Pinki Pir, in a simple ceremony in Lahore yesterday (February 18). This is Khan’s third wedding. His previous two marriages — first with Jemima Goldsmith, in 1995, lasted nine years. He was married to TV anchor Reham Khan for a brief period of ten months in 2015. Khan has two sons from his marriage with Goldsmith.

Here is how Twitter is responding:

Ladies and Gentlemen…

Exclusive Footage of Reham khan

After Khan’s Marriage 😂😂#MubarakImranKhanpic.twitter.com/olUqCsT5Pm — Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) February 18, 2018

Why do Imran Khan’s third wedding pictures remind me of that song “Parday mein rehnay do”? — Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) February 19, 2018

Its all started with a hat,then came dupatta and now its a total wrap #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Fz3ydO6mdr — Shanzay khan (@shanzaykhan2) February 18, 2018

Did you have an irritating kid photobombing your wedding pictures? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! #imrankhan #pti pic.twitter.com/RcgZTXNeid — Urdu Mom (@UrduMom) February 19, 2018

Some friends must be annoyed at Imran Khan third wedding as how many times they have to give him wedding gifts. — Amit Kumar (@amitkumarz) February 18, 2018

That’s the saddest part of imran Khan’s wedding is not that these so called liberals are criticizing his wife for covering her face but the same people were criticizing reham Khan for her bold pictures before her wedding. — Talee (@TaleeInsaan) February 18, 2018

Congratulations to Imran Khan on his wedding. May Allah bestow them wid happinesses and successes, our prayers for maintaining their marital life till death. — Muhammad Irshad Khattak (@Muhamma62409995) February 19, 2018

Congratulations 🎊 imran Khan on your wedding ceremony. Allah bless you and your family — Dilawar Naseer (@DilawarNaseer1) February 19, 2018

Tweets about how the media was giving undue importance to the PTI chief’s wedding also surfaced meanwhile on social media.

The medical students of Balochistan are on protest from more than 10 days but third wedding of Imran Khan is more important here…. #mediablackout #downwithfakejournalism @HamidMirPAK @Shezadbaloch @Saddamshah1998 — Beberg Baloch (@baloch_beberg) February 19, 2018

Guys apart from Imran Khan’s wedding news is ther anyother political news about Pakistan and about other countries? If there is so please tell me. I really need get myself updated for deviant behavior class. — Naba. (@FerozNaba) February 18, 2018

According to PTI, a source said that Khan had started visiting Maneka about a year ago seeking spiritual advice. “He got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some ‘intimacy’ and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month,” the source said. PTI further said that a source from his party said that he was under immense pressure to reveal that he had got married again because the PTI leadership was of the view that strong rumours surrounding his marriage had an important part to play in the party’s defeat in Punjab’s Lodhran district recently. “Khan was advised to disclose his marriage as early as possible because the general elections are not far away and the PTI may suffer more, politically, if this news was broken just before the polls,” he said.

