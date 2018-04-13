Imran Khan’s viral photo as Lord Shiva causes outrage in Pakistan social media

The viral photo of Imran Khan as Shiva is said to have not only angered Khan’s supporters but also from Hindus and Muslims in both India and Pakistan. (Source: NathKAidar/Twitter) The viral photo of Imran Khan as Shiva is said to have not only angered Khan’s supporters but also from Hindus and Muslims in both India and Pakistan. (Source: NathKAidar/Twitter)

A photo of Pakistani former cricketer and politician Imran Khan as Lord Shiva that has gone viral on social media has caused quite a bit of an uproar. This is not only from Khan’s supporters but also from Hindus and Muslims in both India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is known to court controversy, and with the country’s general elections just a couple of months away, targeting rivals is not new.

According to reports, the edited photo was posted on social media by a Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), PML-N, supporter on April 8, 2018, and since then, it has gone viral on several online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Screenshots of the picture shows it being posted on a Facebook page called ‘We Love Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and PML(N)’, although, after a search through Facebook, the post is no longer available.

“If we are equal citizen in pakistan so what is this ? This is not in islam that. We want to take action against this. We are Pakistanis but first we are hindu. I requested to @AsimBajwaISPR @MaryamNSharif @ImranKhanPTI to take action ageist this facebook page,” posted a certain Kaidar Nath on Twitter.

Take a look at the post here.

If we are equal citizen in pakistan so what is this ? This is not in islam that. We want to take action against this. We are Pakistanis but first we are hindu. I requested to @AsimBajwaISPR @MaryamNSharif @ImranKhanPTI to take action ageist this facebook page pic.twitter.com/eQBEMHe3O1 — Kaidar Nath (@NathKAidar) April 11, 2018

This was then subsequently shared by others on social media, with many commenting on how the Pakistani Hindu community has been offended by the depiction.

SHAME on PMLN cyber Wing,Pakistan.?? Picture depicting Imran Khan ( cricketer turned politician) as Bhagwan Shiva goes viral, causes uproar in Pakistan’s parliament. pic.twitter.com/VStDgIjOlh — Anurag saxena (@saaxenanurag) April 13, 2018

#Pakistani Hindu community seriously and rightfully offended at PMLN’s Social Media Team’s (which is headed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif) portrayal of @ImranKhanPTI as Shiva! pic.twitter.com/wxESHW1RJY — Aurora Borealis (@PropitiousOn3) April 13, 2018

Some news reports have suggested that the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has ordered the Home Minister to submit a report on the issue. The Pakistan Parliament was also reportedly disrupted over arguments on the photograph that seems to have hurt the sentiments of many.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd