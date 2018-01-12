Believe it or not, Ikea is asking pregnant women to pee on this ad to avail discounts!

The ad works in a similar manner as domestic pregnancy test kits work and changes colour to reveal the result. The ad works in a similar manner as domestic pregnancy test kits work and changes colour to reveal the result.

Big multi-national companies have always come up with out-of-the-box strategy to make their products visible and get everyone talking. Although sometimes its whacky ideas can impress people, sometime it might gross people out and irk its audience. But one recent ad by Ikea has got everyone feeling uncomfortable if not baffled. Yes, the furniture and home accessories brand wants women to pee on their latest ad to avail a special discount. Wait, wait?

Don’t worry, you read it right. The Swedish-brand, in a recent print advertisement published in leading Swedish women magazine Amelia, is urging the reader to urinate on the page to get a special discount on cribs. Wondering why such an bizarre proposition to get the discount? Well, no matter how embarrassing and silly it sounds, it’s actual a unique ad that doubles up as a pregnancy test. Yes, using similar technology that is used in pregnancy-test kits that turn papers pink, ad agency Åkestam Holst created the ad in collaboration with Mercene Labs.

So, if the woman peeing on the page is pregnant, the ad reveals a special discounted price on cribs, that was previously invisible — in a similar fashion how pregnancy kits tell us if the results are positive.

“In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements. The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in a color change,” the Swedish agency told AdWeek. “For scaling up of this technique and adopting it to the physical format of a printed ad, Mercene Labs has used their experience in development of surface active materials for microfluidics and medical diagnostics,” it added.

Here’s how it works:

But more than generating a positive response, people on the Internet are freaking out with the bizarre idea. Many are questioning the hygiene factor of the ad. How does carrying a peed coupon healthy just for the sake of getting a discount, asked a few users on Twitter. While another quipped, “Never be a cashier at Ikea”. Twitter has been buzzing with reactions, sample these.

Note to self: never be a cashier at Ikea http://t.co/Q6Dtd7El3d — Stephen LaConte (@stephenlc) January 9, 2018

“Ikea Wants Pregnant Women to Pee All Over Their Ads to Get a Discounted Crib” and then take the urine soaked ad to a store and hand it to a worker?! http://t.co/iSCxZ4SOOa — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) January 10, 2018

Grøspëë is not an ikea product name yet, is it? — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) January 10, 2018

Just found out that ikea has an ad that doubles as a pregnancy test when you pee on it. I hope the high times magazine takes note and provides a similar test for drugs in their ads. — paul mclaughlin (@Silent_Paul13) January 12, 2018

I can’t decide whether to applaud the creative activation or … well, just be grossed out. http://t.co/NqmgG4GqWm — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) January 9, 2018

Well it’s certainly getting attention, I imagine, the real intent here. http://t.co/kDULwCDn9J — Courtney Reagan (@CourtReagan) January 9, 2018

Genius idea from Ikea – Ad doubles as a pregnancy test. If you’re pregnant, peeing on the ad reveals a special discounted price on cots. pic.twitter.com/kWuJfOwpIX — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) January 10, 2018

Ok yeah I’m glad I read a bunch of Foucault in college http://t.co/YDz0tg31Zl — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 11, 2018

Just found out that my parakeet is pregnant after I inadvertently used a ikea ad to line the bottom of it’s cage. #ikeapregnancytest — paul mclaughlin (@Silent_Paul13) January 12, 2018

talk about outside the box! This Ikea ad will make pregnant women do something they’ve probably never done before… http://t.co/P1ajI8JNEJ pic.twitter.com/HdDsnkFqyN — TheWineingerCompany (@TheWineingerCo) January 11, 2018

But putting all confusion to an end, creative chief Magnus Jakobsson told AdWeek that the ad is not a coupon. And one must not actually carry to a store to avail the discount. Phew! “You don’t have to bring an ad soaked in urine to Ikea to get the discount,” Jakobsson said.

“Rather, the discount is available to all members of the Ikea Family program. Thus, the ad really functions more as a simple, free pregnancy test—and encourages readers who are pregnant to join Ikea Family and reap the benefits,” the report added.

