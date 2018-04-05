‘If you can’t handle me at my worst…’ These hilarious ‘Before and After’ photos are going viral

One of the ways in which Twitterati seem to be letting off steam is by occasionally lapsing into making a series of memes, well, OUT OF NOWHERE. While we have seen screengrabs from films, stills from events, absolutely normal-seeming pictures being turned on their heads and made into hilarious memes (a la Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe) the latest ones to have grabbed Twitterati’s time and attention is a set of tweets that has ‘positive transformation’ at its core. Confused? Okay, so remember how our parents used to disapprove of a lot of our friends and warn us: “Beta, if he is not there when you are in a crisis, he doesn’t deserve to be around when you are at your best.” Yes, so cut to now, here is a bunch of people on Twitter who, probably having gained a boost of confidence from somewhere, are now sharing ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures with the caption: If you did not like me at this, you don’t deserve me at this! SAVAGE!
Check out some of the variations here.
Can you think of similar funny yet relatable situations? Then unleash the meme-maker in you in the comments’ section below.
