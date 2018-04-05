Presents Latest News

‘If you can’t handle me at my worst…’ These hilarious ‘Before and After’ photos are going viral

Remember how our parents used to disapprove of a lot of our friends and warn us: 'Beta, if he is not there when you are in a crisis, he doesn't deserve to be around when you are at your best.' These memes have been made by these kids when they grew up and wanted to give it back to the so-called friends.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 1:59:26 pm
topical memes, topical Twitter memes, viral today, viral tweets, trending tweets, trending posts on Twitter, viral if you dont like me at.., funny tweets, latest funny tweets, Indian Express, Indian Express News ‘If you did not like me at this, you don’t deserve me at this!’ is the latest series to have got Twitterati up and busy. (Source: Pakchikpak Raja Babu/Twitter)

One of the ways in which Twitterati seem to be letting off steam is by occasionally lapsing into making a series of memes, well, OUT OF NOWHERE. While we have seen screengrabs from films, stills from events, absolutely normal-seeming pictures being turned on their heads and made into hilarious memes (a la Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe) the latest ones to have grabbed Twitterati’s time and attention is a set of tweets that has ‘positive transformation’ at its core. Confused? Okay, so remember how our parents used to disapprove of a lot of our friends and warn us: “Beta, if he is not there when you are in a crisis, he doesn’t deserve to be around when you are at your best.” Yes, so cut to now, here is a bunch of people on Twitter who, probably having gained a boost of confidence from somewhere, are now sharing ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures with the caption: If you did not like me at this, you don’t deserve me at this! SAVAGE!

Check out some of the variations here.

Can you think of similar funny yet relatable situations? Then unleash the meme-maker in you in the comments’ section below.

