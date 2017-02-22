Trending News

If Cats Were Therapists: These furry tales on Twitter will make you laugh all day long

Funny, sarcastic, mean and sweet tweets did most of the chattering around the hashtag #IfCatsWereTherapists on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 22, 2017 7:30 pm
cats, ifcatsweretherapists, if cats were therapists, if cats were therapists tweets, if cats were therapists funny tweets, cat tweets, cat posts, cat pictures, cat images, cute kittens, cute cats, cat cute pictures, cat cute posts, cat funny posts, cat videos, cat gifs, cats social media, cats twitter, cats facebook, cats instagram, indian express, indian express news Furry tales! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Can a small, cute, furry animal make people so obsessed that they just can’t stop sharing its pictures on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter all day long? Cats have long been the Internet’s best-loved pets! While cat posts storm news feeds all the time, a perturbing question about cats is the latest fad on Twitter.

Cats can be great company and a cute little ball of fur that you just can’t quit staring at. But, what other roles can it play?

ALSO READ | Christmas puzzles: After the panda, it’s the cat that’s keeping the Internet busy

What if… cats were therapists? Puzzled? Well, Tweeple all across the globe loved the probing question so much that they posted it with hilarious interpretations, and soon Twitter was buzzing with the hashtag! From cartoons to pictures and gifs, people have shared it all along with their innovative answers.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Cat walks in on live morning TV show and chills like a boss on anchor’s laptop

Funny, sarcastic, mean and sweet tweets did most of the chattering around the hashtag #IfCatsWereTherapists on Twitter. “#IfCatsWereTherapists… I’d probably eat my feelings even more,” one user tweeted, and another wrote: “Naps would be the cure to everything!” But, it was not only the regular kitten tweets that caught all the attention… One user went on to take a dig at Donald Trump using the hashtag and even posted a creative caricature of his face.

See what else is trending here

Scroll down to see what he posted and check out all the other funny feline tweets here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News