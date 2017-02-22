If Cats Were Therapists: These furry tales on Twitter will make you laugh all day long

Furry tales! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Furry tales! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Can a small, cute, furry animal make people so obsessed that they just can’t stop sharing its pictures on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter all day long? Cats have long been the Internet’s best-loved pets! While cat posts storm news feeds all the time, a perturbing question about cats is the latest fad on Twitter.

Cats can be great company and a cute little ball of fur that you just can’t quit staring at. But, what other roles can it play?

What if… cats were therapists? Puzzled? Well, Tweeple all across the globe loved the probing question so much that they posted it with hilarious interpretations, and soon Twitter was buzzing with the hashtag! From cartoons to pictures and gifs, people have shared it all along with their innovative answers.

Funny, sarcastic, mean and sweet tweets did most of the chattering around the hashtag #IfCatsWereTherapists on Twitter. “#IfCatsWereTherapists… I’d probably eat my feelings even more,” one user tweeted, and another wrote: “Naps would be the cure to everything!” But, it was not only the regular kitten tweets that caught all the attention… One user went on to take a dig at Donald Trump using the hashtag and even posted a creative caricature of his face.

Scroll down to see what he posted and check out all the other funny feline tweets here:

#IfCatsWereTherapists Donald could wear his on his head & no one would know the difference. pic.twitter.com/HkQ5CzdXU3 — Debbie #NOPE (@debbiedonothing) February 21, 2017

So you just lie around all day, eat, and ignore everyone you care about? That sounds perfectly healthy to me. #IfCatsWereTherapists — Jessica Wilder (@JessicaNexus) February 20, 2017

“I think the root of all your problems can be traced back to the fact that you don’t feed me enough.” #IfCatsWereTherapists pic.twitter.com/AcXqU6P4O7 — Harmon Dash (@dashingharmon) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists

They’d stare at you in a very judgmental fashion as you explain your problems. pic.twitter.com/329geR8QSs — Lisa 🌹 (@NewDay_189) February 21, 2017

#Ifcatsweretherapists. …you still wouldn’t know what they were really thinking. pic.twitter.com/qajaQ6lb94 — Lili Marlene (@Lili_Malene) February 22, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists they’d roll their eyeballs constantly while listening to your story pic.twitter.com/zs7cBQfwmO — chiche12 (@chiche12) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists the solution to every problem would be a good nap. pic.twitter.com/wRsP67tTb6 — Ryan Bright (@Farmerbright) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists

Is trending.

But I read:

If Cats Were The Rapists”

And am like “Wat?” — Honor (@HonorHeartHire) February 22, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists No prescription necessary for lifting your mood. pic.twitter.com/J8j2YFjtan — Lin Li Miyako (@Lin_Li_Miyako) February 22, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists “Find someone you love. Pin them down and go to sleep. Repeat.” pic.twitter.com/PAASAtNEPR — Scott (@EpcotRstFan) February 22, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists they’d have you lie under the couch pic.twitter.com/bKJwKYNvg6 — Walter White (@HeisenbergLab) February 21, 2017

Our physical therapists don’t have fur or tails, but they are supportive, sensitive, and empathetic! #IfCatsWereTherapists pic.twitter.com/VNOYEyKA0p — Bensonhurst Center (@bensonhurstctr) February 22, 2017

Have a seat, let’s discuss your body issues, I can relate. #IfCatsWereTherapists pic.twitter.com/6FdGxz7TWc — JoAnne (@JoAnne73359302) February 21, 2017

#IfCatsWereTherapists “Instead of wondering if the glass is half empty or half full, you should just knock the glass over.” pic.twitter.com/ouuvX7b9N4 — Sara Handley (@sarakatlovesyou) February 21, 2017

