Latest news

It is the Ides of March and Twitterati are busy cracking Caesar jokes

On Ides of March or March 15, Julius Caesar was stabbed by senators in the Capitol. The death of Caesar made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. Over the years the day has also become notorious for being one in which bad things happen.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 3:11 pm
Ides of March,Julius Caesar, Roman Calendar, March 15, assassination of Julius Caesar, Theatre of Pompey, Ides of March celebrations, Ides of March customs, idea of march, indian express Roman general Julius Caesar was assassinated on the Ides of March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

It is the (in)famous Ides of March again. The date, in 44 BC, came to associated with the assassination of Roman General Julius Caesar and according to Gregorian calendar the day falls on March 15. In Roman history, on this day Caesar was stabbed by the senators and by his friend Marcus Brutus in the Capitol. The death of Caesar made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. It is generally hailed as one of the events that marked the transition from the historical period known as the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire.

It is also believed – and so was written by William Shakespeare in his play Julius Caesar – that Caesar was warned by a soothsayer to “beware the Ides of March”, even moments before being assassinated.

However, over the years, the day has also become notorious for being one in which bad things happen. And people on social media mark this day by sharing jokes, both on their lives and on the date. And this year has been no different. While one wrote, “Why isn’t there a taxi company called Caesar? Just hail Caesar and you can get a ride anywhere!” another, conjuring up an imaginary situation inside the Roman theatre, wrote, “Brutus: Wait, which one’s my seat again? Julius (sighs) : A2, Brute. Some also opined that “IdesOfMarch It’s the only day you can eerily tell someone to “beware” and not end up on some sort of government watch list!”

Here are some of the tweets.

Beware the Ides of March, maybe?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 15: Latest News