It is the Ides of March and Twitterati are busy cracking Caesar jokes

Roman general Julius Caesar was assassinated on the Ides of March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It is the (in)famous Ides of March again. The date, in 44 BC, came to associated with the assassination of Roman General Julius Caesar and according to Gregorian calendar the day falls on March 15. In Roman history, on this day Caesar was stabbed by the senators and by his friend Marcus Brutus in the Capitol. The death of Caesar made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. It is generally hailed as one of the events that marked the transition from the historical period known as the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire.

It is also believed – and so was written by William Shakespeare in his play Julius Caesar – that Caesar was warned by a soothsayer to “beware the Ides of March”, even moments before being assassinated.

However, over the years, the day has also become notorious for being one in which bad things happen. And people on social media mark this day by sharing jokes, both on their lives and on the date. And this year has been no different. While one wrote, “Why isn’t there a taxi company called Caesar? Just hail Caesar and you can get a ride anywhere!” another, conjuring up an imaginary situation inside the Roman theatre, wrote, “Brutus: Wait, which one’s my seat again? Julius (sighs) : A2, Brute. Some also opined that “IdesOfMarch It’s the only day you can eerily tell someone to “beware” and not end up on some sort of government watch list!”

(At the Roman Theatre) Brutus: Wait, which one’s my seat again? Julius (sighs) : A2, Brute.#IdesOfMarch — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) March 15, 2018

#IdesOfMarch It’s the only day you can eerily tell someone to “beware” and not end up on some sort of government watch list! — 🍁Bethany🍁 (@BethanyColl123) March 15, 2018

Why isn’t there a taxi company called Caesar?

Just hail Caesar and you can get a ride anywhere!#idesofmarch #ettubrutus — harry simon (@harryasimon) March 14, 2018

Brutus : Dude how many Caesar’s salads did you eat? Julius: <Burps> Ate 2 Brute.#IdesOfMarch — Kaushik Mandula (@kaushikmandula) March 15, 2018

Your friendly reminder that Julius Caesar was kidnapped by pirates and demanded they raise his ransom because he thought he was worth more.#idesofmarch — Eleanor (@eleanorkh) March 15, 2018

Tweeps, I don’t want to alarm you, but I do need to point out that it’s the #IdesOfMarch today….. pic.twitter.com/Hmv53QYgv2 — Dr Bron Harman (@DrBron) March 15, 2018

Ringing in the day with the Ides of March, as is tradition. It seems more fitting than usual this year. #IdesOfMarch pic.twitter.com/d0a1Um6wZM — Devin Scully (@ScullyDevin) March 15, 2018

When it’s March 15, 44 BC and the Roman senators are getting together: #IdesofMarch pic.twitter.com/DHqWOsM3Em — Tobi (Walsh) Laukaitis (@JustTobes) March 15, 2018

Him: It’s March 15th and the roads are really slippery.

Her: Uh huh.

Him: Yeah your car might slide on this the 15th of March.

Her: I see where this is going. Don’t even think of say-

Him: Beware the Slides of March.

Her: (sarcastic slow clap)#IdesOfMarch — Scott Trites (@ScottTrites) March 15, 2018

Beware the Ides of March, maybe?

