Pictures that look different but are same have left Netizens confused

What do you think about this picture? (Source: L8swkHh/Imgur.com) What do you think about this picture? (Source: L8swkHh/Imgur.com)

If games like spotting the difference is your forte, then a picture that is going viral on social media is sure going to intrigue you. Posted by a person on Reddit, going by the name of djeclipz, the photo looks different, but the user claims that it is the same photo, clicked from the same angle.

Posted on the site, the picture comes with the caption, “This is the same photo, side by side. They are not taken at different angles. Both sides are the same, pixel for pixel.” However, if you take a look at both the pictures, they look quite different and it has surprised many on social media and left them wondering regarding the photographer’s claim.

Ever since the picture was uploaded, it has gone viral leaving many confused. Here take a look at the picture and figure it out on your own.

Whether it is an optical illusion or an interesting camera trick, one can not really say. But the picture has created quite a buzz among those on the Internet. From the time it was posted, the photo has garnered over 1,400 comments and 1,591,908 views at the time the article was written.

