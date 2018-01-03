Top News

Iceland becomes first country to make gender wage gap illegal; Twitterati laud the decision

The government of Iceland plans to completely remove the gender wage gap by 2020. Lauding the decision, Twitterati stated that Iceland's decision to eliminate gender gap was the 'right' way to start off 2018.

The WEF has ranked Iceland as the world's most gender equal country for the past nine years.
The first day of the year started a new chapter for Iceland after it became the first country to make equal pay mandatory. According to the new law, it is illegal to pay men more than women for the same job. As per the law, companies and agencies consisting of atleast 25 people will have to get their equal-pay policies certified by the government and failing to do so, they will be fined, stated an Al Jazeera report.

While, as per World Economic Forum (WEF), gender wage gap will not close for at least 170 years, this move by Iceland is surely towards a more gender equal society. Rejoicing the same, people on social media expressed their views and opinions on this latest law. The official account of WEF shared the news and left Twitterati applauding.

The WEF has ranked Iceland as the world’s most gender equal country for the past nine years. Taking to social media, Netizens tweeted out in joy and even expressed their love for the country. While some stated that Iceland’s decision to eliminate gender gap was the “right” way to start off 2018, others said that the move took the current scenario one step ahead. Check out some reactions on social media here.

However, there were some users who questioned the law and wondered whether it would really bring equality or not.

The government of Iceland plans to completely remove the gender wage gap by 2020.

