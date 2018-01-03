Iceland becomes first country to make gender wage gap illegal; Twitterati laud the decision

The WEF has ranked Iceland as the world’s most gender equal country for the past nine years. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The WEF has ranked Iceland as the world’s most gender equal country for the past nine years. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The first day of the year started a new chapter for Iceland after it became the first country to make equal pay mandatory. According to the new law, it is illegal to pay men more than women for the same job. As per the law, companies and agencies consisting of atleast 25 people will have to get their equal-pay policies certified by the government and failing to do so, they will be fined, stated an Al Jazeera report.

While, as per World Economic Forum (WEF), gender wage gap will not close for at least 170 years, this move by Iceland is surely towards a more gender equal society. Rejoicing the same, people on social media expressed their views and opinions on this latest law. The official account of WEF shared the news and left Twitterati applauding.

Equal pay for equal work. Read more: http://t.co/lXrJD1OdtB pic.twitter.com/BWLZ7FB8dx — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 2, 2018

The WEF has ranked Iceland as the world’s most gender equal country for the past nine years. Taking to social media, Netizens tweeted out in joy and even expressed their love for the country. While some stated that Iceland’s decision to eliminate gender gap was the “right” way to start off 2018, others said that the move took the current scenario one step ahead. Check out some reactions on social media here.

“Equal rights are human rights”, says the Icelandic Equality and Social Affairs Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson. Bravo! — Rejane Lobo (@RejaneLobo_P) January 2, 2018

This is the way forward – This is how things should be!!!! Again & again #Iceland leads the way#EqualPay #Equality http://t.co/hYUQkGrwCh — C.I.D.P Kobus (@The_Jag_10) January 2, 2018

Literally going to Iceland tonight and I guess… I may never come back!!http://t.co/4ncEOsgZlw — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 2, 2018

Congratulations, Iceland. This is what can happen when substantive numbers of women are elected to represent. — Becky Brunton (@BeckyIB) January 3, 2018

Congratulations #Iceland you’re an example to follow👏🏻 — Indira (@IndiiKlb) January 2, 2018

However, there were some users who questioned the law and wondered whether it would really bring equality or not.

If women are paid less for the same job, so why employers dont fire expensive men and hire only women? Illogical isnt it? That fact tells story about myth of inequal pay. Actually pay is not equal since work is not equal between men and women. — Imran Baghirov (@imranbaghirov) January 2, 2018

Just by being mandatory has created inequality. Gender over good work habits rule the day now. — Liquid Money Maker (@CantonGmetal) January 2, 2018

I don’t support gender discrimination but I also support meritocracy. This law takes us backwards on both. — Daniel Gerlag (@danielgerlag) January 2, 2018

The government of Iceland plans to completely remove the gender wage gap by 2020.

