To toss or not to toss? ICC may scrap coin toss rule and Netizens aren’t happy

Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
The coin toss often gives an advantage to the host team and results in host nations rolling out pitches doctored to favour their players in what tend to end as one-sided encounters.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 11:07:48 am
icc, icc toss scrap, icc toss cricket, cricket toss, indian express, indian express news, cricket news, twitter reaction on icc toss, icc world cup ICC may scrap the age-old coin toss tradition and here is what Twitterati feel about it. (Source: BCCI/ Official Website)
There have been several debates about the coin toss tradition and whether it plays an important role in the game of cricket or not. Considering the hard work and passion that goes into the game, starting it on a sheer play of luck has always been questioned in the past. The International Cricket Council (ICC) are all set to meet in Mumbai later this month to discuss the issue. According to the news reports, the confusion on the merit of toss first rose when it was observed that it gives a home advantage to the host team. It often results in host nations rolling out pitches doctored to favour their players in what tend to end as one-sided encounters.

The new international coaches representatives on the committee, including Anil Kumble, Andrew Strauss, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, Tim May, the New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White, the umpire Richard Kettleborough, ICC match referees chief Ranjan Madugalle, Shaun Pollock and Clare Connor, will take the decision during the May 28-29 meeting.

As this news surfaced on social media, many cricket buffs expressed their disappointment on the Internet. Here are some reactions floating around on Twitter.

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.

