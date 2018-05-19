To toss or not to toss? ICC may scrap coin toss rule and Netizens aren’t happy

ICC may scrap the age-old coin toss tradition and here is what Twitterati feel about it. (Source: BCCI/ Official Website) ICC may scrap the age-old coin toss tradition and here is what Twitterati feel about it. (Source: BCCI/ Official Website)

There have been several debates about the coin toss tradition and whether it plays an important role in the game of cricket or not. Considering the hard work and passion that goes into the game, starting it on a sheer play of luck has always been questioned in the past. The International Cricket Council (ICC) are all set to meet in Mumbai later this month to discuss the issue. According to the news reports, the confusion on the merit of toss first rose when it was observed that it gives a home advantage to the host team. It often results in host nations rolling out pitches doctored to favour their players in what tend to end as one-sided encounters.

The new international coaches representatives on the committee, including Anil Kumble, Andrew Strauss, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, Tim May, the New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White, the umpire Richard Kettleborough, ICC match referees chief Ranjan Madugalle, Shaun Pollock and Clare Connor, will take the decision during the May 28-29 meeting.

As this news surfaced on social media, many cricket buffs expressed their disappointment on the Internet. Here are some reactions floating around on Twitter.

The ICC would scrap the coin toss and then make sure boards prepared fair pitches. So why don’t they just leave tradition alone and enforce better rules for fairer pitch preparation in the first place? — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) May 17, 2018

– why , this is only part in cricket which is not fixed while most of cricket matches are fixed. — Rakesh Ahuja (@RakeshKrAhuja) May 17, 2018

@ICC some traditions are to be kept as they are. Sad u r changing games to modern music from Indian classical music. No matter what, u find peace and tranquility in Indian classical music only. But you won’t understand that. U don’t have brains. — Rahul Oturkar (@RahulOturkar) May 17, 2018

Yaha bhi reservation!! — loveless.. (@SRelentlessly) May 18, 2018

Giving the visiting team to choose to bat or bowl will certainly negate the advantage posed by the hosting team. — Mohiddin Abdulla (@mohiddinabdulla) May 17, 2018

Don’t agree with this but said for years the toss should only be at the start of any series. Then alternate every match thereafter. Unfair away side choose just cos they’re away but also think it’s outdated to leave a whole series to chance when it CAN be so important. — Lorne Brown (@Lorne_W_Brown) May 18, 2018

Absolute rubbish idea. Both teams get to know the conditions before toss and can pick playing 11 accordingly, this decision is going to favor visiting team. — Varun Kale (@imvarunkale) May 17, 2018

There Should be toss rule because then home and visiting both teams will know at which venue they will get first and they will be pre-prepared ,

Indirectly there will be toss before some days of match !

Please don’t destroy cricket and it’s excitement…. @ICC — Sarvesh Surana (@sarvesh_surana) May 17, 2018

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.

