India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli’s wacky tongue-out expression takes social media by storm

Virat Kohli is one funny man. (Source:Twitter) Virat Kohli is one funny man. (Source:Twitter)

The ICC Champions Trophy has reached its semi-finals, and things are getting more intense with every match. While each team is fighting it out against the other on the field, social media too has has been caught up, making memes and trolls from the match. After hairstyles and social media couples, we now have the Indian team captain, Virat Kohli inspiring the many meme makers.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa: Twitterati explode with memes after Faf du Plessis and David Miller have an epic mix-up

In the semi-final match with Bangladesh, Kohli – who is known and loved for his aggressive behaviour on the field – givae a hilarious expression when Mushfiqur Rahim got out. Kohli stuck his tongue out – very much like goddess Kali from the Hindu mythology – and that has caught the fancy of all the trolls and meme makers on social media.

This is what he was doing.

And the memes started.

ICC leads the way, as always.

As great a player Kohli is, he needs to learn how to celebrate the fall of wicket from this younster. pic.twitter.com/KL0mapVZO9 — nma. (@namaloomafraaad) June 15, 2017

#INDvBAN when someone says Bangladesh Jeetega Kya , Kohli’s Reaction Then 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rZuhOtZyaZ — Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) June 15, 2017

And this Kohli! Tell him to not get more weird with his celebrations, I’ll die laughing. Good work on the field, Kohli boy! 😁#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/DXLL4WMelf — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketGirl) June 15, 2017

This one is on point.

When You’re Playing Since Long & Mom Suddenly Shouts From The Balcony, “Beta, Maggi Bann Gayi. Aa Jao Khaane!” 😋 #INDvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/VhOsVScGe7 — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) June 15, 2017

During this tournament, we’ve already had Imad Wasim’s hairstyle driving Twitterati to splits long after the India Pakistan match got over. Then, of course, there was the couple who became a social media favourite. We all remember how they had the national flags of different nations wrapped around them, and the dismal look the woman had on her face when the man casually kept his arm around her neck. After this another couple resurfaced on India South Africa match, and then there were the unbelievable run outs.

