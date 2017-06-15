Latest News

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli’s wacky tongue-out expression takes social media by storm

It is one of Virat Kohli's gestures, of sticking out his tongue when Mushfiqur Rahim got out has caught the attention of social media and there is no escaping anymore. From comparing him to a lion, to finding similarities with a wrestler, social media is obsessing over this picture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 15, 2017 7:12 pm
india vs bangladesh, icc champions trophy, virat kohli, virat kohli expression, indian express, indian express news Virat Kohli is one funny man. (Source:Twitter)
Related News

The ICC Champions Trophy has reached its semi-finals, and things are getting more intense with every match. While each team is fighting it out against the other on the field, social media too has has been caught up, making memes and trolls from the match. After hairstyles and social media couples, we now have the Indian team captain, Virat Kohli inspiring the many meme makers.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa: Twitterati explode with memes after Faf du Plessis and David Miller have an epic mix-up

In the semi-final match with Bangladesh, Kohli – who is known and loved for his aggressive behaviour on the field – givae a hilarious expression when Mushfiqur Rahim got out. Kohli stuck his tongue out – very much like goddess Kali from the Hindu mythology – and that has caught the fancy of all the trolls and meme makers on social media.

This is what he was doing.

And the memes started.

ICC leads the way, as always.

We are not judging either though.

This just might be the case.

We hope not.

You must admit, it is hilarious.

That escalated fast.

This one is on point.

We agree.

Well, you cannot expect social media to be less brutal.

He brought this on himself.

Well, close.

During this tournament, we’ve already had Imad Wasim’s hairstyle driving Twitterati to splits long after the India Pakistan match got over. Then, of course, there was the couple who became a social media favourite. We all remember how they had the national flags of different nations wrapped around them, and the dismal look the woman had on her face when the man casually kept his arm around her neck. After this another couple resurfaced on India South Africa match, and then there were the unbelievable run outs.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 15: Latest News