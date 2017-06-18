INDvsPAK: Twitterati keep themselves busy with jokes and memes as India struggle in first innings

Maybe? (Source: Twitter) Maybe? (Source: Twitter)

The most anticipated ICC Champions trophy 2017 final is underway and it is indeed difficult to keep calm. The two teams everybody hoped to lock horns in the finale are actually out there fighting it out at London’s Oval ground this Sunday. The tension is escalating with every ball, and sadly things are not looking exactly bright for Indians. After winning the toss India elected to field and it seems Pakistan has capitalised on the situation. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden century as Indian bowlers struggled to stem the flow of boundaries. Pakistan performed exceedingly well and have put a total of 338 runs losing only 4 wickets. Needless to say social media is not pleased. Several memes and jokes on India’s dismal performance are doing the rounds, and well they are actually hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions. Remember, social media is seldom kind.

#INDvPAK Indian supporters after Kohli and Rohit wickets !! pic.twitter.com/mgFRGFT7N6 — Nabeel Khan 🇵🇰 (@hyp3rfr3ak) June 18, 2017

We’ve lost two early wickets but still have Kashmir with us so you know who’s the real winner. #INDvPAK #CT2017Final #PAKvIND — Mihir Ved (@itsmihir1993) June 18, 2017

Oh god 2 main wickets gone ☹️ wats happening India cmon bounce back 💪 #INDvPAK — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) June 18, 2017

The way things are going, we need someone like Flash to run between wickets. #INDvPAK — Sharvi (@AspiringTripper) June 18, 2017

Looks like Captain Cool #MsDhoni will finish the match with his spectacular innings #INDvPAK — Robo Sankar (@ImRoboSankar) June 18, 2017

To get Pak wickets we need to start using fibre and vitamin rich Patanjali cricket balls. #CT17Final #INDvPAK — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) June 18, 2017

Wicket ke peeche se “roti” bol dena, concentration lapse ho jayega. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7vXQG57RHM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 18, 2017

It won’t be surprising if this is the case.

Well.

We hope the batsmen do a better job though.

Virat: How did you handle these bowlers in such games?

Dhoni: Bhai abhi kuch suggestion mat maang!#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZGoFBgX0Sn — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketGirl) June 18, 2017

This one is hilarious.

“Mahi I was joking about captaincy. Kar le na please?”#IndVPak pic.twitter.com/OM26LIJwZb — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 18, 2017

It clearly was not the day for the bowlers.

#INDvPAK

Me: India will win this match easily

Indian bowlers: pic.twitter.com/SxyUMblXYF — chhotu boss (@jajpuriaboss) June 18, 2017

The no balls, so many of them.

2 indians whose crossing the line proved us costly. (1947-2017) #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fMgeYS8UiY — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 18, 2017

We agree.

Indian Keyboard Warriors

Pic 1: Before #INDvPAK match

Pic 2: Right Now pic.twitter.com/S180WTF4fd — 🇵🇰➡➡🏆➡➡🇮🇳 (@Annuminati) June 18, 2017

And this.

However, statistics show that Pakistan has never been able to defeat India in ICC Champions Trophy and it is indeed too early to predict the outcome of the match. But it is easy to guess which side the crowd is on. Fans of both the teams hope for a thrilling finale, and looks like at least that wish is about to come true.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd