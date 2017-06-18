Latest News

#INDvsPAK: Twitterati keep themselves busy with jokes and memes as India struggle in first innings

After winning the toss India had chosen to field and it seems like the Pakistan team capitalised on the situation, and India lost Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2017 8:04 pm
ICC champions trophy, india vs pakistan, poor performance by india, sunday finals, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news Maybe? (Source: Twitter)

The most anticipated ICC Champions trophy 2017 final is underway and it is indeed difficult to keep calm. The two teams everybody hoped to lock horns in the finale are actually out there fighting it out at London’s Oval ground this Sunday. The tension is escalating with every ball, and sadly things are not looking exactly bright for Indians. After winning the toss India elected to field and it seems Pakistan has capitalised on the situation. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden century as Indian bowlers struggled to stem the flow of boundaries. Pakistan performed exceedingly well and have put a total of 338 runs losing only 4 wickets. Needless to say social media is not pleased. Several memes and jokes on India’s dismal performance are doing the rounds, and well they are actually hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions. Remember, social media is seldom kind.

It won’t be surprising if this is the case.

Well.

We hope the batsmen do a better job though.

This one is hilarious.

It clearly was not the day for the bowlers.

The no balls, so many of them.

We agree.

And this.

However, statistics show that Pakistan has never been able to defeat India in ICC Champions Trophy and it is indeed too early to predict the outcome of the match. But it is easy to guess which side the crowd is on. Fans of both the teams hope for a thrilling finale, and looks like at least that wish is about to come true.

