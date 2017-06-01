Google celebrates start of ICC Champions Trophy with doodle that lets you play cricket

Google Doodle on ICC Champions Trophy Google Doodle on ICC Champions Trophy

Known to come up with quirky doodles on special occasions, this time Google is celebrating the beginning of the ICC Champions Trophy today with a fascinating illustration. And here’s the ‘catch’ — when you click on it, it actually plays out into a rather compelling game. So in case you are in the mood for some cricket, all you have to do is to click to start batting and then just wait as you watch your ‘Internet self’ that are basically adorable animals’ illustrations, to start batting!

But in case you are wondering why is the batsman a cricket and the fielders snails, then the reason is interesting. According to a report by Telegraph, it is a reference to how the search giant vouches that you can play the game even when the network is extremely slow. As the tournament begins today on June 1, the first match will be played by England against Bangladesh at The Oval, the international cricket ground at Kennington in London.

The one day international cricket tournament that is organised by the International Cricket Council was last played in 2013, which saw the Indian cricket team winning against England, beating them by five runs. While there were talks about the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy to become the last in the series of seven tournaments, to be instead replaced by the ICC World Test Championship this year, in January 2014, the plan was decided against.

