ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz put on sale on eBay for AU $1

The bid for Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz apparently went up AU . (Source: DennisCricket_/Twitter) The bid for Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz apparently went up AU . (Source: DennisCricket_/Twitter)

After being lambasted for his performance during the India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Champions Trophy, someone decided to put pacer Wahab Riaz on sale on the e-commerce site eBay – for a princely sum of AU $1. That’s around Rs 48, should you be interested. The listing was apparently posted by an Australian writer who tweets from the handle @DennisCricket_ on June 12.

The writer tweeted out a photo of the listing with the minimal bid at AU $1, and turns out, some people even responded with screenshots. In the ‘product description’ says the seller “bought him in 2008 hoping he could win matches for Pakistan. By the 2015 World Cup, I thought I had the controls worked out. Unfortunately, all I found was that this cricketer has an ineffective Beast Mode. It can intimidate Shane Watsons, but can’t get them out”.

Though the listing has now been removed from the website, it wasn’t before people had taken screenshots of it, which are now being circulated on social media.

Here’s a tweet with the whole description.

I am the highest bidder ?? pic.twitter.com/QGX9cSEKk4 — ???? (@NRazaPK) June 12, 2017

One person soon made a bid.

On June 13, Bangladennis tweeted yet again, saying the number of bids had gone up to five, and the amount stood at $26.

I’m selling Wahab Riaz on ebay. Already 5 bids but only valued at $26. Grab yourself a bargain. http://t.co/5WkvFVxdlT — Bangladennis (@DennisCricket_) June 13, 2017

The tweets and the post elicited a number of responses, from those who wanted a better packaged deal, to those who thought the price was too high.

I am interested in a package deal along with Hafeez and Shoib Mailk. Buy two get one free. Dumpster outside my home is waiting for them. — Awaragard (@AajPakistan1) June 13, 2017

Keep him please, I’ll pay you twice the amount for that. — Lucifer Morningstar (@the_good_psycho) June 12, 2017

Too expensive! — Lahore Wala! (@ShahFaisalLive) June 12, 2017

wait for sometime whole team will be on sale….. — Ash (@salutetoarmy) June 12, 2017

This is the funniest thing I have seen in ages. Haha @WahabViki ???? — Noorulain (@Ainee50) June 13, 2017

Some laughed at the humour, but thought it was a bit below the belt.

Okay so I was taking everything in a fun way but he is our player so do not disrespect him like that. Thank you. — Bakhtawer Shaikh (@BakhtawerShaikh) June 13, 2017

Well, Riaz has anyway been rested for the remaining tournament after sustaining an injury in the first match against India. For now, there is a fair amount of interest to see if there Champions Trophy final will see an epic battle between Pakistan and India.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd