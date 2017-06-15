Latest News

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz put on sale on eBay for AU $1

'Some wear and tear. Hairy.' read the description of the post on eBay. The listing has now been removed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 15, 2017 5:08 pm
icc champions trophy, pakistan champions trophy, wahab riaz, wahab riaz vs india, wahab riaz ebay, indian express, indian express news The bid for Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz apparently went up AU . (Source: DennisCricket_/Twitter)
Related News

After being lambasted for his performance during the India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Champions Trophy, someone decided to put pacer Wahab Riaz on sale on the e-commerce site eBay – for a princely sum of AU $1. That’s around Rs 48, should you be interested. The listing was apparently posted by an Australian writer who tweets from the handle @DennisCricket_ on June 12.

The writer tweeted out a photo of the listing with the minimal bid at AU $1, and turns out, some people even responded with screenshots. In the ‘product description’ says the seller “bought him in 2008 hoping he could win matches for Pakistan. By the 2015 World Cup, I thought I had the controls worked out. Unfortunately, all I found was that this cricketer has an ineffective Beast Mode. It can intimidate Shane Watsons, but can’t get them out”.

 

Though the listing has now been removed from the website, it wasn’t before people had taken screenshots of it, which are now being circulated on social media.

Here’s a tweet with the whole description.

 

One person soon made a bid.

 

On June 13, Bangladennis tweeted yet again, saying the number of bids had gone up to five, and the amount stood at $26.

 

The tweets and the post elicited a number of responses, from those who wanted a better packaged deal, to those who thought the price was too high.

 

Some laughed at the humour, but thought it was a bit below the belt.

 

Well, Riaz has anyway been rested for the remaining tournament after sustaining an injury in the first match against India. For now, there is a fair amount of interest to see if there Champions Trophy final will see an epic battle between Pakistan and India.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 15: Latest News