‘I saved the world from cancer’! This guy’s EPIC justification for cheating on his GF

Explanation of the year? (Source: bxllaneira/Twitter) Explanation of the year? (Source: bxllaneira/Twitter)

Did you know cheating on your girlfriend could actually be just the break cancer cure needs? No, don’t roll your eyes at us, not yet. We aren’t wasting your time here, this is serious business. After a girl found out her boyfriend cheated on her, he gave her the most profound and detailed explanation for his deranged behaviour. And it makes for a perfectly logical explanation.

Many of us would judge a person for cheating on their partner. But here’s the thing — sometimes, it is all for a greater good. A Twitter user, @bxllaneira, recently shared screenshots of a text conversation where the guy explained why he cheated to his girlfriend. And ever since then, Twitterati have lost their collective calm.

Jokes apart, while we appreciate he owned up to what he was up to behind his girlfriend’s back, it is his explanation that is shocking people. If that wasn’t all, the benevolent guy was ready to forgive her too, for “getting everything twisted in yur watermelon head”! He called her a ‘watermelon-head’ and yet expected her to take him back. But that’s only one of the shockers. He starts his epic explanation by saying that he was tipsy and let the girl hit on him because “the universe could be at stake”. Yes, let it sink in. So, here it goes (in proper English, if you please) — ‘If I didn’t let her, she would have walked out drunk and got hit by a car in streets. The driver of the car would have had kids, who could have been doctors or lawyers but would now grow on the streets because they don’t have a father. And thus, the world will lose the solution to cancer.’

Full marks for creative writing but Twitterati had a lot more to say.

But, he saved the world… She should, and he should get a medal pic.twitter.com/HdrN4a3Xdk — Wadey (@MichaelNoSpaces) July 31, 2017

bro I really hope you’re being sarcastic — lou ⛈ (@louromesburg) July 31, 2017

Bruh, I really hope you can clearly see this man saved the entirety of this planet, cmon now? Stop being silly pic.twitter.com/huh6PPdOGK — Wadey (@MichaelNoSpaces) July 31, 2017

She need to leave him anyway bc he clearly is not educated well in spelling — big baby (@BruhChilI) July 31, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd