‘I can hear this image …’ is the latest fad to have caught up with desi Twitter and the results are hilarious

In tune with the latest Twitter trend of 'I can hear this image', closer home, people have made references to some popular scenes from films like Delhi Belly, Hera Pheri and even sneaked in a reference to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 2:20 pm
The latest trend that seems to be doing the rounds of the Internet is the interesting ‘I can hear this image’ fad. Shared with iconic scenes from series and movies, Twitter users are captioning them with the one-liner, indicating just how iconic these scenes/stills are. Quite interestingly, people across the world seem to be enjoying this little game, as they swiftly make associations with the pictures and the ‘sound’ the phrase seems to be triggering in their minds. Say for instance, one user shared a picture with Janice from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, with the obvious implication of her shrilly, loud laugh as the ‘sound of the image’. Closer home, people have made references to some popular scenes from films like Delhi Belly, Hera Pheri and even sneaked in a reference to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Others took the opportunity to rub salt on the wounds of Bangladesh after India’s dramatic clinching of the Nidahas Trophy 2018.

Were you able to ‘hear the images’ too?

