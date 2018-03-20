‘I can hear this image …’ is the latest fad to have caught up with desi Twitter and the results are hilarious

People on Twitter seem to be enjoying this little game, as they swiftly make associations with the pictures and the ‘sound’ the phrase seems to be triggering in their minds. People on Twitter seem to be enjoying this little game, as they swiftly make associations with the pictures and the ‘sound’ the phrase seems to be triggering in their minds.

The latest trend that seems to be doing the rounds of the Internet is the interesting ‘I can hear this image’ fad. Shared with iconic scenes from series and movies, Twitter users are captioning them with the one-liner, indicating just how iconic these scenes/stills are. Quite interestingly, people across the world seem to be enjoying this little game, as they swiftly make associations with the pictures and the ‘sound’ the phrase seems to be triggering in their minds. Say for instance, one user shared a picture with Janice from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, with the obvious implication of her shrilly, loud laugh as the ‘sound of the image’. Closer home, people have made references to some popular scenes from films like Delhi Belly, Hera Pheri and even sneaked in a reference to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Others took the opportunity to rub salt on the wounds of Bangladesh after India’s dramatic clinching of the Nidahas Trophy 2018.

Check out some of the other equally funny ones, here.

I can hear this image. pic.twitter.com/1MoogXwYCT — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 18, 2018

I can hear the music in these images?????? pic.twitter.com/BGyEOdutjS — Rishabh Bhandari (@jokebazz) March 19, 2018

Who else can hear this image??? pic.twitter.com/qFlWN4LeIz — ?? ???? ???? ?? (@Brainy_Foam) March 19, 2018

I can hear this picture, Nd you? pic.twitter.com/P8M34Gg6IB — ???? (@itzsaifkhan_) March 18, 2018

I CAN HEAR THIS PICTURE AND I WANT TO HEAR THIS PICTURE AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN pic.twitter.com/KYf6ANxe2K — Ojas Korde (@Ojasism) March 18, 2018

I can literally hear this picture pic.twitter.com/GzVXaauC2P — Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) March 14, 2018

I can hear this picture pic.twitter.com/zWZw4Zitnp — ?jorge (@lagrtha) March 18, 2018

I can hear this image… pic.twitter.com/mbsodxqZKn — sachin (@sachinh91191) March 19, 2018

Were you able to ‘hear the images’ too?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd