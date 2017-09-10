Twitterati can’t keep calm after Florida Police issue warning as thousands sign up for ‘SHOOT at #Irma’ event

When more than 27,000 people ticked ‘going’ and another 57,000 showed interest on the event page, the police were alarmed. (Representational image/ Thinkstock) When more than 27,000 people ticked ‘going’ and another 57,000 showed interest on the event page, the police were alarmed. (Representational image/ Thinkstock)

As Hurricane Irma struck the US coast in Florida, law enforcement officials are having a tough time managing the situation. Though advance notices kept everyone on their toes and helped them to prepare for the impending catastrophe, they were baffled when they had to warn people, not about rising water levels or wind velocity but urging them not to SHOOT at the storm. Yes, a Facebook event was created that wanted to shoo away the once category 4 storm by shooting at it in the eye! and no matter how bizarre it sounds, when more than 27,000 people ticked ‘going’ and another 57,000 showed interest on the event page, the police were alarmed. The event was scheduled for September 10, when the powerful storm was believed to reach the coast.

Taking to Twitter, the Florida Police warned the gunman’s association not to fire weapons at the storm as it will have grave implications. Sharing a link about the event, Pasco County Sheriff’s pleaded and wrote, “To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects”.

A few Twitterati thought that it was “ridiculous” to give this fair warning about they had a pretty good justification. Since more than “46,000 people joined the event, worth the clarification,” they clarified.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttp://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

46,000 people joined the event, worth the clarification — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

They also tried to divert attention from the event that said, “LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST”, asking people to volunteer at a shelter for displaced people.

Hey everyone here for shooting guns at hurricanes…how about you RT this, too, and get some volunteers for our shelters? pic.twitter.com/Bn9wL0U8xM — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

People responded to tweet and many were left in dismay, as to how can a serious event like a Hurricane could be worthy of some joke. While others couldn’t stop laughing.

Doesn’t matter if they think it will stop it. Still good to make sure people don’t do it thinking it’s funny. — MinnePuffin (@MinnePuffin) September 10, 2017

HEY let’s shoot ammo into a spinning cloud of wind and rain, moving at about 130 MPH! What could go wrong?http://t.co/JNuVQBOMzc — ENanasi✌ (@IWillAKF) September 9, 2017

I don’t get it: People think climate change is a hoax but this is real? #Hurricane #Irma #IrmaHurricane2017 http://t.co/ESFsLYfKU5 — Tom Quijote 🌎🌍🌏 (@TomQuijote) September 10, 2017

They’re shooting guns at Irma, and using electric fans to blow her away… Based on this info — Florida MUST hav the BEST drugs on Earth!! — Hakan Robert 4plⒶy (@Foreplay9TG) September 10, 2017

People in Florida are actually shooting guns towards hurricane Irma……….. 🤦🏻‍♂️ makes me wonder if they voted for Trump.. 🤔 — ALDO (@a_l_d_o_92) September 10, 2017

If they’re shooting at a Hurricane then sounds like #Irma gonna do Florida a favour clearing out the Darwin award candidates… jeezus — James Rowley-Hill (@chunder10) September 10, 2017

Is it really true, that ppl in Florida are shooting at Irma? Hahaha — Nordic Justice (@KirkLazarus01) September 10, 2017

When BBC Newsbeat got in touch with the creators of the event Ryon Edwards, he told that it had been set up out of ‘stress and boredom’. “I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control.”

The page is still live and creator later updated a status saying, “I’ve learned that about 50% of the world could not understand sarcasm to save their lives. Carry on.”

However, this is not the only bizarre event that people decided to go while Hurricane Irma struck. While Edwards and co decided to shoot it, others thought about shouting like Goku to drive it away!

