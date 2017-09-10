Only in Express

Twitterati can’t keep calm after Florida Police issue warning as thousands sign up for ‘SHOOT at #Irma’ event

Taking to Twitter the Florida Police warned the gunman's association not to fire weapons at the storm as it will have grave implications. Sharing a link about the event, Pasco County Sheriff's pleaded and wrote, "To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons at #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2017 10:48 pm
Hurricane Irma, Florida, florida police, irma florida, florida gunman irma, shooting at irma event, shoot irma event, florida police irma shooting, bizarre news, world news, indian express When more than 27,000 people ticked ‘going’ and another 57,000 showed interest on the event page, the police were alarmed. (Representational image/ Thinkstock)
As Hurricane Irma struck the US coast in Florida, law enforcement officials are having a tough time managing the situation. Though advance notices kept everyone on their toes and helped them to prepare for the impending catastrophe, they were baffled when they had to warn people, not about rising water levels or wind velocity but urging them not to SHOOT at the storm. Yes, a Facebook event was created that wanted to shoo away the once category 4 storm by shooting at it in the eye! and no matter how bizarre it sounds, when more than 27,000 people ticked ‘going’ and another 57,000 showed interest on the event page, the police were alarmed. The event was scheduled for September 10, when the powerful storm was believed to reach the coast.

A few Twitterati thought that it was “ridiculous” to give this fair warning about they had a pretty good justification. Since more than “46,000 people joined the event, worth the clarification,” they clarified.

They also tried to divert attention from the event that said, “LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST”, asking people to volunteer at a shelter for displaced people.

People responded to tweet and many were left in dismay, as to how can a serious event like a Hurricane could be worthy of some joke. While others couldn’t stop laughing.

When BBC Newsbeat got in touch with the creators of the event Ryon Edwards, he told that it had been set up out of ‘stress and boredom’. “I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control.”

The page is still live and creator later updated a status saying, “I’ve learned that about 50% of the world could not understand sarcasm to save their lives. Carry on.”

However, this is not the only bizarre event that people decided to go while Hurricane Irma struck. While Edwards and co decided to shoot it, others thought about shouting like Goku to drive it away!

