Twitter thread about a flight flying in and out of Puerto Rica right before Hurricane Irma will leave you gasping for breath

A Delta plan flew in and out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 6, just before Hurricane Irma battered the island. (Source: AP)

Just as people were recovering with the devastation and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the shores of Puerto Rico has been exposed to the fury of Hurricane Irma. A category 5 storm, worst since 1928, lashed the Carribean island leaving many people displaced and in panic. Many people were stranded in the island as airline companies decided to cancel their flights after warnings were issued. However, one flight decided to carry on its planned voyage despite the deadly storm.

Yes, Delta flight 431 decided to fly from New York’s JFK airport directly into the path of the hurricane for its destination San Juan and fly back in a very very short time, just hours before the hurricane hit.

Aviation geek and blogger Jason Rabinowitz tracked the complicated service using FlightRadar24 and provided live commentary on Twitter, and it was seriously a nail-biting experience. His tweets gave adrenalin rush to so many people on the microblogging site that it even created a Twitter moment and his handle started trending.

He explained the entire situation using a sports car analogy so that people can understand what was about to happen. From landing the plane in the turbulent atmosphere to flying out just in time was literally breathtaking. The air velocity was around 24 knots with gusts up to 31 knots, and condition deteriorating fast it indicated everything that was below safe operating limits for the 737-900ER.

Here’s how the flight raced the hurricane in and out of Pureto Rico

For it’s flying route, the flight stuck to a gap between the hurricane’s outer rain band and the centre of the storm to find an open sky. It, then, managed to land safely before the scheduled time with 173 passengers on board. The plane managed a tight turnaround, with Delta recording flight 302 (the same aircraft’s return journey) departing San Juan at 12:41pm — just 40 minutes after it landed.

Read the full thread here:

A few flights attempted to squeak into @AeropuertoSJU ahead of Hurricane #Irma Too late. 2x @JetBlue & 1 @AmericanAir flight turning around pic.twitter.com/ssGLh5EFCp — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

For what it’s worth, the current METAR reports winds of just 12 MPH gust to 22, but conditions are rapidly degrading http://t.co/xpY2zMnCib — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

DL431 is going for it. Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

So, how good is @Delta at dispatching? The TAF calls for 25 MPH winds gusting to 40 It’s actually 13 gusting to 23 now. This will work http://t.co/Bw2cszfEEw — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU. The return flight is listed as “early,” departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now for the quickest turn ever http://t.co/cTFzXKLCKX — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

http://t.co/YvkZOukBOS already listing the return flight to JFK as “boarding” pic.twitter.com/VEk2N1bpqW — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Total time on ground for this 737-900ER: 52 minutes That includes both taxi-in and taxi-out pic.twitter.com/QqwnCeXWRz — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Basically this, but for a 737 pic.twitter.com/zu8zqC4Tjk — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they’re doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Well, that’s the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma‘s outer bands. Guess the flight crew serves lunch now…? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

