Twitter thread about a flight flying in and out of Puerto Rica right before Hurricane Irma will leave you gasping for breath

Delta flight 431 decided to fly from New York's JFK airport directly into the path of the hurricane for its destination San Juan and fly back in a very very short time, just hours before the hurricane hit. Aviation blogger Jason Rabinowitz tracked the complicated service using FlightRadar24 and provided live commentary on Twitter, and it was seriously a nail-biting experience.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2017 8:30 pm
A Delta plan flew in and out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 6,  just before Hurricane Irma battered the island. (Source: AP)
Just as people were recovering with the devastation and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the shores of Puerto Rico has been exposed to the fury of Hurricane Irma. A category 5 storm, worst since 1928, lashed the Carribean island leaving many people displaced and in panic. Many people were stranded in the island as airline companies decided to cancel their flights after warnings were issued. However, one flight decided to carry on its planned voyage despite the deadly storm.

Yes, Delta flight 431 decided to fly from New York’s JFK airport directly into the path of the hurricane for its destination San Juan and fly back in a very very short time, just hours before the hurricane hit.

Aviation geek and blogger Jason Rabinowitz tracked the complicated service using FlightRadar24 and provided live commentary on Twitter, and it was seriously a nail-biting experience. His tweets gave adrenalin rush to so many people on the microblogging site that it even created a Twitter moment and his handle started trending.

He explained the entire situation using a sports car analogy so that people can understand what was about to happen. From landing the plane in the turbulent atmosphere to flying out just in time was literally breathtaking. The air velocity was around 24 knots with gusts up to 31 knots, and condition deteriorating fast it indicated everything that was below safe operating limits for the 737-900ER.

Here’s how the flight raced the hurricane in and out of Pureto Rico

For it’s flying route, the flight stuck to a gap between the hurricane’s outer rain band and the centre of the storm to find an open sky. It, then, managed to land safely before the scheduled time with 173 passengers on board. The plane managed a tight turnaround, with Delta recording flight 302 (the same aircraft’s return journey) departing San Juan at 12:41pm — just 40 minutes after it landed.

Read the full thread here:

